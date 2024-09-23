Ethiopia: Nat'l Logistic Strategy Revolves Around Alternative Ports' Quest

22 September 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf ENDRIS

Ethiopia's quest for alternative port and sea outlet holds no hidden agenda but to explore alternative options as part of the country's national logistics strategy, said Matiwos Ensarmo, an Associate Professor of Logistics at Addis Ababa University.

Ratified three years ago, the strategy has been overseen by the Maritime and Logistics Authority, which has been tasked with ensuring Ethiopia's access to more regional ports beyond Djibouti port, Matiwos said while speaking to local media.

Potential alternatives include Port Sudan, Assab, and Lamu, among others. Political relations in the region need to be improved. Then, Eritrean ports, particularly Assab, and Massawa could offer Ethiopia significantly shorter access routes for imports and exports, Matiwos underscored.

The national logistics strategy also outlines future infrastructural developments, including plans for railways, dry ports, trade zones, cargo airports, and information communication infrastructure. However, Matiwos noted that these plans would only be feasible once "realistic conditions" such as infrastructure development and political stability are addressed.

Highlighting the critical need for port diversification, he pointed out that Ethiopia's ongoing struggle with seasonal supply chains, particularly in transporting agricultural inputs like fertilizer. "Delays in logistics are preventing farmers from accessing fertilizers when they need those inputs most in farming seasons, so it is putting Ethiopia's agricultural productivity at risk."

Proximity plays a crucial role in logistics, according to Matiwos. "The time and cost for transporting goods along 1,000 kilometers versus a shorter distance cannot be compared." With closer ports, Ethiopia could reduce time and expenses which helps to enhance over all efficiency, he explained.

The dangers of over-reliance on a single port is dangerous and becoming more dangerous. Natural disasters, market price or political disagreements could severely disrupt trade, making Ethiopia's search for alternative ports an urgent priority. The government should continue seeking peaceful solutions to secure new port access, he urged.

