Ethiopia: Transforming the Provision of Medical Services

Across the world, governments and health professionals are increasingly striving to practically exercise the principles of operational excellence and continuous improvement in health facilities to ensure affordable, comprehensive, and quality healthcare services to their respective citizens regardless of any differences.

True achieving affordable, equitable, and continuous healthcare services that lead to attaining improved health outcomes requires a systematic and sustainable approach. In fact, establishing a culture for constant improvement is not a quick fix. Rather, it is a journey that demands ongoing commitment, coordination, investment, and persistence between and among actors.

According to documents, transforming the healthcare system involves integrating advanced technologies that are vital to improve patient care, streamline administrative processes, and enhance overall efficiency within the healthcare system.

These days, the landscape of healthcare services is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the advancements of digital technology, changing patients' expectations, though the need for more efficient healthcare delivery in many countries still lags and there are huge differences.

The Ministry of Health is also working to advance the country's health system and transform its services by providing sustainable, quality, equitable and efficient health services that meet the health needs of the population, digitizing the community health information system. As a result, following the efforts undertaken, it was made possible to lay a strong foundation for long-term success in the health system. It was enabled to create a paperless system, automated workflows, digitalize patients' medical history, and create a unified health information system, aside from benefitting the communities, especially those low-income segments, by expanding the health insurance system.

In connection with this, recently the Ministry of Health has reviewed the implementation of the just concluded Ethiopian budget year (2016 E.C) plan, and activities that require due attention in the medical services sector in this fiscal year in the presence of senior officials, stakeholders from states and city government health bureaus and hospitals, as well as pertinent institutions at Adama Town, according to the Ministry's social page.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Mekdes Daba (PhD) said that activities that increase access to medical services in various parts of the nation, and strengthen the capacity of states have been implemented. It was also a year that hospitals can register remarkable achievements, following the numerous efforts, they received and by their own initiations.

In this fiscal year, by reaffirming that the community receives quality medical services and; ensuring fair access to both urban and hinterland communities, activities would be carried out to address the compliance of the society related to the services.

State Minister Dereje Duguma (MD) for his part noted the work done to improve and modernize the medical services. "We should work hard to improve the provision of medical services by addressing gaps early."

At this juncture, the leadership has double responsibility and commitment to leveraging quality and ensuring fair access to the community. Winning the expectations of patients is a propelling force behind the need for transformation in healthcare. Patients in today's age expect expedient services, high-quality care, personalized experiences, and seamless communication with healthcare providers. To meet these evolving expectations, healthcare institutions must embrace technologies that enable patient-centric care delivery and engagement.

Ensuring transformation in the healthcare system could allow healthcare organizations to provide more convenient and accessible care options to patients. For instance, efforts are underway in the areas of telemedicine platforms, mobile health applications, and online appointment scheduling systems. These all could empower patients to access care remotely by reducing the need for in-person visits and overcoming barriers such as geographical distance and transportation challenges. By providing virtual care options, and organizing platforms in a bid to enhance patient convenience, it is possible to improve access to care and increase patient satisfaction.

Medical Service CEO within the Ministry, Ilubabor Buno (MD) said that, in the past Ethiopian budget year, consorted support efforts were exerted in states and hospitals coupled with periodically supervising activities. The department also staged training and dispatched over 33 manuals and guidelines and related documents to respective destinations.

"We delivered training to emergency departments on how to execute ambulance services. Moreover, the department has exerted unwavering effort in providing professionals with how to manage oxygen plants, and ensure accessibility."

According to him, his department also executed tasks in assisting respective health facility professionals in the areas of emergency and intensive care patients; and specialty medication and medical services to enhance the quality and accessibility of the services.

According to him, the consortium of hospitals in this budget year should be strengthened further to provide quality services and perform better in managing emergency cases, improving intensive care unit services, and providing medical tourism and diagnostic services, he underlined.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mentioning that the discussion forum was productive and an important platform to discuss the success and challenges of the sector, participants of the meeting pointed out matters that should be further considered and improved. Addressing the shortage of rehabilitation medical services, and if there is the possibility to produce the equipment used for rehabilitation medicine in the country, as well as the provision of quality ambulance services were some of the points discussed thoroughly.

The transformation of medical services is reshaping how healthcare is delivered, making it more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered. As technology continues to evolve, there will also be opportunities for improving health outcomes and enhancing the patient experience. Embracing these changes while addressing the accompanying challenges will be crucial in building a healthier future for all.

On the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Service of the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with states and city government health bureaus on key parameters. States and hospitals that registered superior quality performance were also recognized by the hospital alliance. The discussion was concluded by paying a visit to Adama Hospital Medical College.