East Africa: Ethiopia Working to Boost Tea Productivity

Tea has a long history in Ethiopia, but the country not fully utilized the potential of the tea production. Despite its potential, the Ethiopian tea sector faces several challenges. The lack of infrastructure, such as adequate roads and processing facilities, hampers efficient production and distribution. Moreover, inconsistent quality control measures can undermine the reputation of Ethiopian tea in international markets.

However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and investment. Increasing interest from both domestic and international investors has the potential to drive improvements in processing technologies and sustainable farming practices.

The Ethiopian government recognized tea as a strategic crop for economic diversification, encouraging farmers to explore this profitable alternative. Its need to reduce dependency on coffee and to tap into the increasing global demand for tea, particularly in the wake of health trends favoring herbal and green teas.

Many smallholder farmers are now integrating tea into their traditional farming practices, which enhances their resilience against market fluctuations. The rise of cooperatives has empowered farmers, providing them with access to training, technical support, and better market opportunities. This collective approach has enabled them to negotiate better prices for their produce, ensuring a more stable income.

In a recent interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, Public Relations and Communication Director, Sahlemariam Gebremedhn stated that Ethiopia has made significant strides in its tea export sector over the past year.

He mentioned that the country exported 1,142.90 tons of tea, earning 2.30 million USD, marking an impressive increase of 292.43 tons (34%) in volume and 0.33 million USD (17%) in revenue compared to the previous fiscal year. Despite this growth, he emphasized that Ethiopia's tea sector still has substantial potential that remains untapped.

He mentioned that Ethiopia is blessed with favorable weather and rich soil conditions conducive to tea cultivation. However, the sector has generally struggled to attract sufficient investment. Foreign currency earnings from tea production have floated around three million USD annually, a figure that pales in comparison to the country's vast capabilities.

The climatic diversity and fertile soils of Ethiopia provide an ideal backdrop for tea cultivation. The tea farming is not merely an agricultural trend; it reflects a broader socio-economic transformation and a growing recognition of tea's potential to enhance rural livelihoods and foster sustainable development. Also, it offers numerous benefits to rural communities, including job creation, income diversification, and improved living standards.

Ethiopia's diverse climatic zones are conducive to producing a variety of tea production, the highland regions, characterized by their altitude and temperate climate, are particularly suitable for tea cultivation. Areas such as the Southern parts of the country and some parts of Oromia are emerging as key tea-growing regions. The interplay of altitude, rainfall, and soil types allows for the cultivation of unique tea varieties that possess distinct flavors and aromas, setting Ethiopian tea apart in the global market.

Underscoring the suitability of the country for the tea production, he further called for increased investment and participation from both local and foreign investors to enhance production capabilities. The government is committed to creating a more conducive environment for investment through regulatory reforms, he urged.

Furthermore, to address the issues, the country is actively working to expand tea production, with ambitious plans set in motion for the coming years. The Ethiopian government is also offering various incentives to entice investors into the tea sector, highlighting the need for collaboration between farmers and commercial investors.

Regardless of the progress made, Sahlemariam emphasized that much work remains to be done to realize the full potential of Ethiopia's tea sector. He mentioned in past year 2016 E.C. alone, the government propagated 460 million tea saplings and initiated the planting of tea leaves across 30,000 hectares.

The efforts are particularly focused in the Oromia region, where the Jimma Zone Agricultural Bureau is collaborating with local communities and farmers to enhance both production and productivity through various development activities. This grassroots approach aims to empower farmers and integrate them more deeply into the tea production process, he said.

He stated that the cultivation of Tea crop once prioritized by the government was limited to just 5,000 hectares. In contrast, the new focus on tea production underscores a critical shift in agricultural policy, recognizing tea as a vital cash crop that can contribute significantly to the national economy.

He stated one of the key transformations in the tea industry has been the shift from scattered planting to a more organized approach. Since 2014, tea planting in the Oromia region has been consolidated into cluster-level production efforts. This method is aimed at maximizing land use and improving efficiency in tea cultivation.

Looking ahead, the Ethiopian government has set ambitious goals for the tea sector. Over the next three years, plans are in place to cultivate an additional 30,000 hectares of tea across the Jimma, Buno Bedele, and Iluababora zones. In 2016 alone, over 7,813 hectares were planted with tea seedlings, contributing to a total of more than 48 million seedlings planted nationwide, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia East Africa Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The long-term benefits of this initiative are significant. Once fully established, tea plants can produce leaves for 30 to 40 years, allowing for harvests every 15 days. This yields a sustainable source of income for farmers and contributes to the country's foreign exchange earnings, he noted.

Also the governments promoting environmentally friendly methods are gaining traction, with farmers being trained in agroforestry and integrated pest management. This not only enhances the quality of the tea but also contributes to biodiversity conservation and soil health, aligning with global sustainability goals.

As Ethiopia's tea industry continues to grow, the government's commitment to enhancing production and attracting investment is crucial. With the right strategies and collaborative efforts, Ethiopia has the potential to secure its place as a key player in the global tea market, transforming its agricultural landscape and bolstering its economy.

Besides, while the recent export figures reflect promising growth, there remains a clear call to action for stakeholders across the sector to leverage Ethiopia's natural advantages and invest in the future of its tea industry.

Through harnessing the country's agricultural potential, Ethiopia can transform its tea industry into a key player on the global stage, ensuring that the rich heritage of Ethiopian tea is standard and notable worldwide.