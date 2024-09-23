Ethiopia: The World Is Indebted to Ethiopia for Regional Peace

Ethiopia in the last weeks has hosted special envoys to the Horn African region signaling the increasing importance of the country in the dynamic region. Ambassador Mike Hammer, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Tetteh, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa and President of the Horn of Africa Friendship Group of the Parliament of France, Senator Hugues Saury and the officials have emphasised the big role Ethiopia plays in the complex region.

Ethiopia has been a crucial peacemaker and dependable ally in the unstable Horn of Africa. The nation has played a pivotal role in the unstable area, profoundly influencing the stability and safety of neighbouring countries. Ethiopia has been a steadfast ally of its neighbouring countries during instability or conflict, from Sudan to Somalia. Ethiopia has assisted war-torn nations in reestablishing peace and getting back on their feet by sending anything from a peacekeeping force to a mediating team. Additionally, the nation prevented the breakup of nations that bore the brunt of ongoing combat and assisted in reducing regional tensions through the sacrifices made by its service members.

The foundation of the nation's friendly foreign policy toward its neighbours is its people's deep belief in the virtue of peaceful coexistence and their good intentions. Somalia is one of those nations that is dependent on Ethiopia for vital assistance. Ethiopia has supported the people of Somalia in their battles against terrorism and extremism and has assisted in improving the country's peace.

Ethiopia sent its battle-hardened forces into Somalia because it firmly believed that peace there may lead to peace there. Even the greatest price was paid by Ethiopian men and women in uniform for the cause of Somalia, despite the nation still lacking official recognition.

Ethiopia, a country that places great importance on independence and sovereignty, has not only been striving for regional peace and stability but also for noninterference with Somalia. However, the other side does not return the favour. Ethiopian forces are at a clear advantage due to their familiarity with the terrain and the methods used by Al-Shabab. Having this first-hand knowledge is crucial to effectively resist the terrorist group's activities. The bravery and experience of Ethiopian forces are expected to be crucial in accelerating Somalia's transition to stability.

However, the Somalia government has been trying to collude with Ethiopia's arch-foes to harm the national interest of Ethiopia. This plot comes under the pretext of the Ethiopia-Somaliland sea access deal. Somalia openly and subtly has been trying to stage a plot with other foreign entities. And, the recent move to bring enemies to the doorstep of Ethiopia spills the beans on the hidden agenda and collusion.

This even became clear as the AU and UN are advancing plans for an AU-led peacekeeping mission in Somalia after the current AU mission expires at the end of 2024. The African Union (AU) endorsed plans for a successor mission in June 2024, adopted a strategic concept of operations (CONOPs) in early August, and forwarded the CONOPs for the new AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) to the UN Security Council for approval in mid-August.

Somalia's recent unfriendly gesture and the growing interest from other external entities to increase their unholy presence in the region present a clear and present danger to Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's expressed concerns about the post-ATMIS arrangement, and the country's continued efforts to de-escalate tension in the region.

Ethiopia's foreign policy emphasizes its neighbours as the country holds a mammoth place in the Horn region in promoting peace, stability, and expediting economic integration, Regional cooperation founded on reciprocity and principles, as well as peace, security, and mutual development, are Ethiopia's top diplomatic priorities.

In its latest presser the newly appointed Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Nebiat Getachew remarked Ethiopia will not passively observe any attempts to destabilize the region as well as to thwart its development efforts,

While addressing geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Nebiat said, Ethiopia's foreign policy prioritizes neighbouring countries and anchors Ethiopia's pivotal role in the region's peace, stability and development.

In this regard, he added that Ethiopia will not passively observe any attempts to destabilize the region as well as to thwart its development efforts, ENA reported.

The spokesperson reiterated that Ethiopia's diplomacy prioritizes peace, security, mutual development, and regional integration based on principle and reciprocity.

Meanwhile, the country is monitoring the recent acts of its neighbours, he noted.

According to him, Ethiopia will avoid engaging in hostile rhetoric aimed at distorting its focus. However, we will not only continue monitoring actions in neighbouring countries affecting Ethiopia's national interest but respond, Nebiat emphasized.

Nevertheless, he reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes and regional cooperation.

The country is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to promote peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and on a global scale, according to him.

During the General Assembly, the Foreign Ministers of East African countries contributing troops to the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) will discuss their ongoing efforts and the way forward, the spokesperson disclosed.

Yet, Ambassador Nebiat revealed that the third round of Ethiopia-Somalia discussions, facilitated by Turkey, which was set for September 17, 2024, has been postponed due to the clash of schedules with the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia External Relations Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia's foreign policy is centred on fostering strong relationships with its neighbours and promoting regional integration based on mutual respect and cooperation for sustainable development.

In the area of economic and citizen-centred diplomacy, the Spokesperson underscored the fact that the Ministry together with Ethiopia's diplomatic and consular missions as well as other key stakeholders is focused on leveraging opportunities around the world to market Ethiopian products, to expand market options, and to attract foreign direct investment towards realizing our national development aspirations.

For the last few months, Ethiopia has been in constant contact with the African Union and United Nations to express its concern about the security implications of the involvement of some forces in the region. In its latest statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia once expressed the danger and uncertainty hanging over the region due to the intrigue and far-fetched interest of foreign entities to gain hold in the pretext of peace.

With the new mission, it must also address the evolving security threats and political complexities in Somalia. The success of AUSSOM hinges on the commitment of all stakeholders, including the Somali government, the African Union, and the international community, to work together to ensure a stable and peaceful future for Somalia. It is crucial that the international community, particularly the African Union, addresses the concerns raised by Ethiopia and other stakeholders to ensure that AUSSOM is a force for good.