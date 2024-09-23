East Africa: Ethiopia's Growing Role in Maintaining Peace in HOA

As a founding member of the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN), and other international organizations, Ethiopia has played a substantial role in contributing to regional peace and stability, both within the Horn of Africa (HoA) and beyond. Despite its consistent efforts, Ethiopia's role in ensuring peace in the fragile HoA has been challenged by external forces seeking to destabilize the region.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Musa Sheiko, an analyst and researcher on the Horn of Africa, stated that the region's geostrategic location has attracted the interest of various actors, some of whom are attempting to create instability. "Despite Ethiopia's tireless efforts to promote peace and stability, certain anti-peace elements in the HoA are working to create a security vacuum in order to advance their objectives of destabilizing the region and weakening Ethiopia," Musa said. Nevertheless, Ethiopia remains committed to advocating for regional cooperation and partnership.

According to Musa, Ethiopia's historical enemies have been relentless in their attempts to weaken the country and destabilize the HoA to further their hidden agendas. The geopolitical dynamics of the Horn of Africa have become increasingly complex as

external actors exploit regional tensions to undermine Ethiopia's efforts. "These hostile forces are forming unholy alliances, seizing on deteriorating relationships in the region to execute their strategies," he added.

Foreign Minister Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie emphasized that Ethiopia has chosen not to engage in retaliatory actions against these hostile forces. "Their rhetoric and threats will not deter us from our commitment to peace and stability. Instead, it strengthens our resolve to double down on efforts to combat terrorism and ensure regional security," the minister said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Nebiat Getachew also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to regional peace, stating that despite external attempts to fuel conflict, Ethiopia will not stand idly by as efforts to destabilize the region and undermine its development continue. "Ethiopia's foreign policy prioritizes neighboring countries, and we will continue to engage in peaceful diplomacy and foster economic integration," he noted.

Ethiopia's approach remains focused on fostering peaceful relations with its neighbors, recognizing that the country's national interests are inseparably tied to regional stability. "Our national security is directly linked to the peace of the region. This is why Ethiopia continues to push for economic integration and people-to-people diplomacy to safeguard its interests," Nebiat added.

Despite the rising challenges, Ethiopia remains a key player in promoting peace, stability, and development in the HoA.