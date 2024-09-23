East Africa: Discover IGAD - Developing Tourism in IGAD Region

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on 27th of September and this year's World Tourism Day will be celebrated under the theme "An entire world to explore."

In connection with World Tourism Day, Ethiopia's Tourism Ministry with other stakeholders has organized Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) tourism forum in Addis Ababa this week. The forum was attended by IGAD member states tourism ministers and hundreds of invited guests

IGAD launches 10 year regional Sustainable Tourism Master Plan

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) region member states tourism ministers' forum was organized in Addis Ababa in connection with World Tourism Day.

During the forum, IGAD has launched a ten year sustainable tourism master plan aiming at unifying fragmented efforts of individual member countries in the area of tourism development. IGAD Secretary General, Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopia's Tourism Minister Nasise Chali, Tourism Ministers of IGAD member countries and other invited guests attended the launching ceremony held at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum here in Addis Ababa.

IGAD member states tourism ministers visit Addis Ababa tourist sites

Parallel to the IGAD tourism forum held in Addis Ababa, tourism ministers and invited dignitaries from IGAD member states were visited Addis Ababa's iconic landmarks and tourist spots. Following their visit, the guests appreciate the tourism destination developments of Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's Tourism Satellite Account launching ceremony

In addition to organizing IGAD region tourism forum, Ethiopia's Tourism Ministry also launched its first ever Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) this week aiming at strengthening the country's tourism sector.

The new system is a commendable step in improving data collection in tourism sector which helps to foster the tourism sector sustainably. The launching ceremony of TSA was held colorfully at Adwa Victory memorial here in Addis Ababa. Launching TSA is historic for Ethiopia's tourism industry and the new system was launched alongside the IGAD region's 10 year tourism master plan.

Yahode: Hadiya people New Year

The people of Hadiya, a nation found in central Ethiopia regional state, are celebrating Yahode (Hadiya people New Year) yesterday with various events in Hosaena city. Ethiopia is home to over 80 nations and nationalities and these nations and nationalities have their values and traditions.

Yahode (the Hadiya people New Year) is among the traditional calendars celebrating by the people of Hadiya. Yahode was celebrated yesterday by different events in Hosaena city and across the Hadiya.