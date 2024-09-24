South Africa: One Dead, 800 Homes Destroyed As Fire Rips Through Pretoria Township

One person has died and two others have been admitted to hospital with critical injuries after a fire destroyed large parts of the Cemetery View informal settlement in Pretoria in the early hours of Saturday.

'The multiple-shack fire was reported to the City of Tshwane Emergency Call Centre at [4:07am]. Upon arrival firefighters reported that a large area in the informal settlement was on fire with multiple shacks alight. Firefighters started with firefighting procedures and initiated evacuation procedures," said Lindsay Mnguni, spokesperson for the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

By the time the fire was brought under control more than 800 homes were destroyed, affecting about 2,600 residents.

An aerial view after the fire shows most of the settlement has been burnt to ashes.

On Sunday morning residents were trying to rebuild their homes using wood and whatever materials they could salvage.

Elizabeth Chauke, who has been living in the settlement for more than 12 years, said she was unsure how she would rebuild her home since she lacks the resources to buy new materials.

"I just don't have the money to rebuild my home. Maybe if we can get assistance from somewhere it will be possible. This is the second time... my home has been burnt in a fire," she said.

In September 2023, a fire caused a similar amount of...