Zimbabwe: US Pledges Support for Zimbabwe's Democratic Institutions

THE US ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont says her government will continue supporting Zimbabwe ensuring there are strong democratic institutions.

The new diplomat met Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda this Monday during a courtesy call and highlighted that while the United States remained committed to supporting Zimbabwe there was a need to improve and strengthen the country's democratic institutions, with a particular focus on the parliament's role in ensuring good governance, oversight and transparency.

"It was very nice meeting Honourable Speaker and we had a very engaging conversation about the US commitment to Zimbabwean people since independence and all the activities that we do here in Zimbabwe to further the relationship.

"We talked about improving the relationship in any way we can in the role of Parliament in ensuring there are strong democratic institutions, including transparency and oversight in strengthening these democratic institutions and taking forward Zimbabwe's democratic trajectory," Tremont said.

The United States has been Zimbabwe's key development partner, providing support in critical sectors such as health, education, food security, and economic development pouring billions of US dollars into the country through its agency USAID and other partners.

Also, the US has invested in programs aimed at strengthening the democratic fabric of the country.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of ensuring that Zimbabwe's parliament functions effectively as a strong democratic institution.

She stressed the significance of transparency and oversight in Parliament operations, which are essential components of a functioning democracy.

Parliament has the power to pass laws that promote transparency, fight corruption, and ensure that the executive branch remains accountable to the people.

Parliament's role is not only to legislate but also to represent the will of the people and to safeguard the democratic principles upon which Zimbabwe was founded.

Monday's courtesy call by Tremont catalyzed reflection and reform, as both countries strive to build a stronger partnership based on mutual respect for democratic values.