Angolan President Advocates Fairer International Financial System

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday in New York called for a fairer international financial system capable of serving the interests of developing countries.

Speaking at the Summit for the Future, at the 79th United Nations Assembly, which takes place from 24 to 30 this month in New York, the statesman said that, to this end, it is necessary to reach consensus on the reform of the global financial architecture and the global sovereign debt architecture.

'Angola argues that it is not possible to build a balanced, safe and sustainable world in which dignity and access to opportunities are an exclusive benefit of a small group of privileged people, to the detriment of the majority of the world's population,' President João Lourenço said.

In another part of his speech, he said that Angola has recently made a decisive and responsible bet on the issue of the transition of the economy to the digitalization of all the processes that involve it.

With this step, President João Lourenço expressed his conviction that the country will bring its populations and institutions closer and linked to the most modern mechanisms of global interconnection of the economy and trade, thus reducing the geographical barriers that the traditional economy imposes.

Pact for the Future

Speaking on the Pact for the Future, the main focus of this Summit that began on Sunday, he said that gender equality is an essential to 'leave no one behind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'In the implementation of this global roadmap, we cannot leave out youth and women, who are vital engines of transformation and modernization of humanity,' he stressed.

According to the statesman, the pact offers an opportunity and a more active, meaningful and active participation of young people and women in decision-making at all levels.

He said that in the effort to build a sustainable future for all, it is also important to increase the fight for the eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, which is the greatest global challenge of the present time.

João Lourenço maintained that this is an indispensable requirement to achieve sustainable development, food security, access to energy, digital connectivity, education, employment and social protection.

'We cannot realize our common ambitions for the future and face this great challenge without putting the poorest and most vulnerable people at the center of our actions and thus ensuring that no human being or country is left behind,' he said.

Peace and Security

In the field of peace and security, the President of the Republic stressed that it is necessary to evolve towards an architecture of peace in which the principle of shared security is defended and protected by all, so that no citizen, State, region or geographical area feels protected at the expense of the insecurity of others. ART/DOJ