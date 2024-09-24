Zimbabwe: Zifa Suspends Referee for Poor Officiating During Simba Bhora and Highlanders' Abandoned Match

ZIFA's Referees Committee has suspended one of the assistant referees in Sunday's chaotic Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match between Simba Bhora and Highlanders which was eventually abandoned.

Chaos began in the 79th minute when the referee Cecil Ngwezere pointed to the penalty spot after Highlanders defender Peter Mudhuwa fouled Simba Bhora striker Tinashe Balakasi close to the box.

This led to Highlanders players protesting before the match was called off after 30 minutes of waiting.

In a letter ZIFA Referees Committee apportioned blame to the assistant referee Zondzi Ngosana for the decision made by the referee.

"THE ZIFA Referees Committee hereby notifies you that you have been suspended from officiating soccer matches for the next six matches.

"The suspension has been occasioned by your low standard of officiating in the match, Simba Bhora versus Highlanders at Wadzanayi Stadium, Shamva, on 22 September 2024.

"In the match, the referee awarded a penalty to Simba Bhora for a foul which occurred outside the penalty area.

"As the assistant, you should have been marking the penalty area line which is parallel to the goal line.

"That way, you would have been able to see that the ball was out of the penalty area.

"That decision impacted on the match. The match was abandoned."

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the ZIFA Referees Committee is also going to take action against the centre referee of the day Ngwezere.