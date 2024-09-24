Zimbabwe: Kwinji 15 Appointed New Mighty Warriors Coach

ZIFA has appointed Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda as the new Mighty Warriors coach.

Sibanda's appointment comes a day after she guided Chapungu Queens to win the inaugural Heart Cup on Sunday beating Black Mambas Queens in the final and pocketing US$10 000.

Sibanda is marking her return to the Mighty Warriors fold after serving under the previous technical team which was led by Shadreck Mlauzi on an interim basis.

"We are thrilled to have Sithethelelwe Sibanda return to lead the Mighty Warriors.

"She has a proven track record and deep understanding of the game, and we are confident that under her guidance, the team will continue to excel on the regional and international stage," commented ZIFA Normalization Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa on Kwinji's appointment.

Kwinji previously led the Mighty Warriors as head coach from 2017 to 2021 and boasts of being the only female Zimbabwean football coach with a CAF A coaching licence.

Kwinji's first assignment with the Mighty Warriors will be in October when she will lead the team at the upcoming 2024 Women's COSAFA Cup scheduled for October in South Africa.