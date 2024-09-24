Zimbabwe: Kwinji 15 Appointed New Mighty Warriors Coach

24 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

ZIFA has appointed Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda as the new Mighty Warriors coach.

Sibanda's appointment comes a day after she guided Chapungu Queens to win the inaugural Heart Cup on Sunday beating Black Mambas Queens in the final and pocketing US$10 000.

Sibanda is marking her return to the Mighty Warriors fold after serving under the previous technical team which was led by Shadreck Mlauzi on an interim basis.

"We are thrilled to have Sithethelelwe Sibanda return to lead the Mighty Warriors.

"She has a proven track record and deep understanding of the game, and we are confident that under her guidance, the team will continue to excel on the regional and international stage," commented ZIFA Normalization Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa on Kwinji's appointment.

Kwinji previously led the Mighty Warriors as head coach from 2017 to 2021 and boasts of being the only female Zimbabwean football coach with a CAF A coaching licence.

Kwinji's first assignment with the Mighty Warriors will be in October when she will lead the team at the upcoming 2024 Women's COSAFA Cup scheduled for October in South Africa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.