Zimbabwe: Supersport Starlet to Miss 2024 Cosafa Cup

24 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

SuperSport United striker Nokutenda Mangezi will miss the 2024 men's under 20 COSAFA Cup for the Young Warriors as his club did not release him for the upcoming national duty.

Mangezi is one of the 23 players who were drafted into the squad by coach Simon Marange ahead of the tournament which kicks off on September 25 in Maputo, Mozambique.

Zimbabwe is in Group A together with Eswatini, Botswana and host Mozambique.

Mangezi's unavailability was revealed by Young Warriors coach Marange ahead of the team's departure scheduled on Tuesday.

"He is a player that I have been following for a while, I had an opportunity to watch him at SuperSport.

"Unfortunately he will not be with us at the COSAFA, Supersport do really need his services at the moment.

"This tournament does not come at a FIFA window, so we have to ask the clubs for layers and whether you get them or not it's up to the clubs," said coach Marange.

Mangezi was signed by SuperSport United from Zimbabwean academy RealBetis in August.

The 19-year-old forward has played two games so far for Mantsantsa who are relying on him as one of the gunmen this season, following the sidelining of club veteran striker Bradley Grobbler due to an injury.

Although the absence of Mangezi is of a negative impact, Marange added that they can still do well without the rising young star.

"He would have been an important player for us, yes it will be a blow not having him but the other players we have are good also.

"We have capable players joining us in that position, Alex Cherera is coming from Barry FC who has scored four goals in the FA Cup.

"There is also Denzel Mapuwa from Green Fuel in that department who was one of our top performers in Malawi," he added.

Zimbabwe is marking its return to the tournament after missing the past two years' edition due to a FIFA ban.

