Rwanda: Irembo Showcases Over 200 Online Govt Services At Kigali Car-Free Day

Irembo, in partnership with the City of Kigali, the Rwanda National Identification Agency (NIDA), Digital Ambassadors by Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), and representatives from the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Local Government participated in the Kigali Car-Free Day on Sunday, September 22.

This collaboration aimed to engage citizens and raise awareness about the wide range of government services available through Irembo's platform.

As part of its Byikorere campaign, Irembo took the opportunity to assist citizens at four different sites across the city: Kigali Convention Centre, Université Libre de Kigali, Tapis Rouge in Nyamirambo Sector, and Integrated Polytechnic Regional College (IPRC) in Kicukiro District.

At these locations, the Irembo team provided citizens with hands-on guidance and knowledge on how to access essential government services using their mobile phones.

The campaign aims to empower citizens to handle their service needs independently using digital tools, making government services more accessible and user-friendly for everyone.

With over 200 government services now available online, Irembo is dedicated to ensuring ease of access for all Rwandans as the country's digital gateway, designed to make public services accessible, secure, and efficient through citizens' digital devices.

During the event, the Irembo team helped participants apply for various services, including national ID applications, ID corrections, birth certificates, certificates of being single, Mutuelle health insurance, marriage services, driving test registration, and more.

Additionally, the team emphasised data privacy, explaining how personal information is securely handled on the platform.

The Vice Mayor of the City of Kigali for Socio-Economic Affairs, Martine Urujeni, praised the initiative, saying: "Our commitment to digital transformation is unwavering. Partnerships with organisations like Irembo, the City of Kigali, RISA, NIDA, and various ministries are key to enhancing service accessibility.

"Events like Car-Free Day not only promote health but also empower citizens with knowledge about services that significantly improve their lives," she said.

Kevin Kabera, Business Development Manager at Irembo, said: "Through today's event and the Byikorere campaign, we are reaffirming our commitment to making government services accessible to all Rwandans.

"Our collaboration with the City of Kigali, NIDA, RISA, and ministries like sports and local government ensures that citizens have the necessary tools to easily and securely access vital services," he said.

Irembo's participation indicates the strength of public-private collaborations. By working together, Irembo, the City of Kigali, RISA, NIDA, and relevant ministries are bringing essential services closer to the people.

The positive engagement during the event underscores Irembo's dedication to ensuring that all Rwandans can access government services quickly, easily, and securely.

Irembo remains committed to participating in events like Car-Free Day and other community engagements as part of the Byikorere campaign.