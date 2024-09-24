Rwanda: Ishimwe Eyes First Win At Rwanda Open M25

Rwanda's top seed Claude Ishimwe had a moment to forget at the 2023 Rwanda Open M25 with a poor performance in which he lost to Indian Dev Prajwal in the first round in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

He has now put the past disappointments behind and he looks to get his first win at the 2024 edition of the same competition when he takes on Italian Denis Constantin Spiridon in the round of 32 at IPRC-Kigali Ecology Tennis Club on Tuesday, September 24.

The match starts at Center Court at 10AM.

"Last year, we couldn't make it past the first round and I believe we can do something this edition. I personally had good preparations during the national championship. I hope to improve my performance," said Ishimwe, who was awarded a wild card to compete from the main draw.

He is facing Spiridon who cemented his spot in the main draw table after beating India's Aniketh Venkataraman in the qualification round on Monday.

Ishimwe will be back in doubles action in the afternoon when he and Etienne Niyigena will go up against Venezuelan pair of Juan Jose Bianchi and Brandon Perez.

Meanwhile, Brian Karenzi fell short of a qualification to the main draw following a 2-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of India's Kumaran Bharat Nishok in the second qualification round on Monday.

Karenzi had by beaten fellow Rwandan Emmanuel Manishimwe 2-6, 6-4, 10-2, to advance to the second qualification round.

Elsewhere, Joshua Muhire is set to go up against India's Raymond Odour in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

Denolly back to defend his title

One of the 2023 Rwanda Open M25 winners Corentin Denolly is back to the Kigali clay court but his Swiss counterpart Damien Wenger, who won the first week, is missing this time round.

Denolly won the second week after beating American Oliver Crawford in three sets 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

While the Frenchman returns to win yet another trophy in the Rwandan capital, Crawford also wants to change the story and end his Rwanda Open M25 curse, having long both finals to Wenger and Denolly.

A revenge against Denolly would be the sweetest outcome for Crawford who is back now representing the Great Britain.

Rwanda Open M25 which is a part of ITF World Tennis Tour "Futures" series, runs from September 23 to 29, features a total prize pool of $25,000.