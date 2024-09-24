Rwanda: Breaking Barriers - a Teacher's 16-Year Journey Empowering Special Needs Students

Francine Niyonsenga, a teacher at the Centre des Jeunes Sourds-Muets (CJSM) in Huye District, has been on a dedicated16-year journey to transform the lives of students with speech and hearing impairments.

Since her transfer to the school in 2008, Niyonsenga has navigated challenges, including learning sign language to communicate with her students.

In an interview with The New Times during a media tour organised by Hanga Akazi for the Disability Awareness Champions Campaign on September 20, Niyonsenga reflected on her experience.

She noted that CJSM integrates students with and without disabilities, creating a diverse and inclusive learning environment.

"When I first arrived, it was difficult. The students would try to communicate, but I'd often misunderstand them, leaving us both frustrated," Niyonsenga recalls. Determined to overcome this obstacle, she committed to learning sign language, practising tirelessly until she could communicate effectively with her students.

In addition to classroom challenges, Niyonsenga highlighted issues with parental involvement. "Some parents are very supportive, bringing necessary school materials for their children.

However, some fail to check on their children once they are enrolled, leaving the responsibility solely to the school," she explained.

She recalled teaching three siblings from the same family, only meeting their mother for the first time when one of the children graduated.

Niyonsenga stressed the need for greater awareness, urging communities and families to offer more support. "People need to realise that students with disabilities require assistance in many ways, whether from their families or the community."

Early Struggles and Determination

Her journey was not without its difficulties. "When I first started, I wanted to quit. But I soon realised I was not alone--other teachers were facing similar challenges. The school even assigned someone to assist me in the classroom, which helped me adapt," she shared.

Learning sign language became a turning point in her career. "I started with the alphabet, practising so much that I even dreamt about it. It felt like a significant achievement when I finally learned to write my name," she says, adding that her role has become more than just teaching--it has turned into a calling.

Despite other career opportunities, Niyonsenga felt compelled to stay at CJSM to advocate for her students. "I believe that by staying, I will help these children receive the advocacy they need," she stated.

In 2016, CJSM Integrated School expanded to include high school students, both with and without disabilities. Initially, this integration presented challenges, particularly with communication barriers, but over time, both groups of students adapted.

Niyonsenga emphasised the importance of educating parents on the benefits of inclusive education. "Students without disabilities do fine in the same class--the only challenge is sign language," she said.

She also advocates for early detection of disabilities to ensure timely education and treatment for children. To further support teachers, Niyonsenga suggests providing bonuses to those working with special needs students as an incentive for motivation and retention.

Jean Paul Nshimiyimana, Deputy Head teacher in charge of studies at CJSM, discussed the ongoing challenges the school faces.

One major issue is the shortage of teachers fluent in sign language, many of whom are still learning on the job.

Nshimiyimana also pointed out that external factors contribute to the school's struggles, particularly difficulties with parental engagement and financial support.

"Some parents do not fulfil their responsibilities, and many face challenges in paying school fees or providing necessary materials for their children," he explained.

He expressed a desire for CJSM to gain recognition as a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution, noting that many students with disabilities excel in practical subjects.

"In O'Level, science courses are challenging for students with speech and hearing impairments, but they excel in practical subjects," he said.

Nshimiyimana called on stakeholders to address these challenges and urged greater support for schools like CJSM that cater to students with special needs.

As the world observed the International Day of Sign Languages on September 23, alongside the International Week of the Deaf, the work of teachers like Niyonsenga serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusive education and the need for continued advocacy and support for students with disabilities.