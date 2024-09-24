Rwanda: A Closer Look At Rwanda's New Bioeconomy Hub

At the Sidelines of the Just — concluded East Africa Pharma & Biotech Conference, an innovative facility offering "world-class" laboratories and training programs was launched in Kigali.

The move, officials say will redefine Rwanda's Bioeconomy landscape and drive transformative growth.

The facility, located at the University of Rwanda's College of Science and Technology at Nyarugenge Campus, is a result of a partnership reached in September 2023, between the Rwandan government and UVU Bio, an organisation that prides in driving innovation and growth of Africa's Bioeconomy.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, EU ink Rwf60bn deal to boost nascent pharmaceutical sector

At the launch, participants at the conference experienced the facility's infrastructure and also witnessed its potential to catalyse the future of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in Rwanda.

"We are thrilled to host this Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub, which is going to serve as a co-working space bringing together academia, industry, and Bioeconomy entrepreneurs and providing space for them to develop ideas with peer support before being taken to market," Associate Prof Kayihura Muganga Didas, Ag. Vice Chancellor of the University of Rwanda, said.

ALSO READ: EU pledges support for Rwanda's pharma hub ambitions

The hub, Kayihura pointed out, not only comes to complement and support our efforts to position Rwanda as a biotechnology hub but also benefits our students undertaking the recently introduced Master of Science in Biotechnology.

"The other good thing is that the hub will be working closely with the existing UNIPOD operating in just the next building," he added.

For Kayihura, the initiative is designed to equip Rwanda's youth and industry professionals with essential pharmaceutical and biotechnology skills.

"The Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub, will not only provide top-tier scientific training but also offer the infrastructure needed for start-ups to accelerate their products and services to market."

Human resource capacity

Dheepak Maharajh, chief executive at UVU Bio argued that the development is a significant step towards building the human resource capacity required to advance Africa's Bioeconomy.

"By providing specialised training and support, we aim to grow and foster a vibrant ecosystem of bioeconomy entrepreneurs, professionals, and innovators."

According to the Ministry of Education, the Rwanda Bioeconomy hub aims to drive ecosystem development, job creation, stimulate economic growth, and foster industrial innovation.

"This will be achieved through the establishment of this advanced training and laboratory facility, which will equip professionals with cutting-edge skills in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals."

The facility is also expected to support start-ups and entrepreneurs by offering mentorship, technical assistance, and access to essential infrastructure, as part of the efforts to fill the current void of innovations and the market.

Maharajh reiterated that the launch of the facility is poised to drive not only economic growth but also a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

Prevailing challenges

For far too long, Africa's knowledge has been under-utilised due to a lack of access to skilled professionals capable of conducting scientific validation and commercialising these resources.

"Africa has some of the best scientists in the world," said Maharajh, "and our facility will change the perception that the continent lacks the necessary expertise. By providing world-class training and infrastructure, we will empower our professionals to meet the evolving demands of the bioeconomy sector."

The plan, Maharajh explained, is to use the facility to bridge the skills gap by providing a platform where science, business and investment converge. "By doing this, Rwanda will produce skilled bio scientists ready to commercialise their innovative ideas and transform Africa's bioeconomy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is also a shot in the arm for the African Union's ambitious goal of producing 60 percent of the continent's vaccines by 2040, against the current 1 percent produced locally on the African market.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Inside BioNTech's first vaccine manufacturing plant

Rwanda's biotechnology landscape has recently attracted notable investments, including from world-leading giant BioNTech which is set to domicile its first mRNA vaccine plant in Kigali.

BioNTech's commercial-scale manufacturing facility in Kigali was first announced in 2021 and inaugurated in December 2023. The 300,000 square metres facility is based on the company's digitally enabled modular manufacturing units called BioNTainers, designed to manufacture a range of mRNA-based vaccines.