Rwanda: Nearly 3,000 Teachers Undertake Training to Enhance History Teaching

A total of 2,949 secondary school history teachers across Rwanda are participating in training designed to deepen their understanding of the country's history, with a particular focus on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in order to improve their effectiveness in teaching.

The programme, being held at National Ubutore Development Centre, Nkumba, began on September 16 and will run until October 14.

It aims to improve the teaching of Rwanda's history and strengthen teachers' capacity to convey their lessons effectively.

Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement Jean Damascène Bizimana who visited the teacherss at Nkumba on Monday, September 23, highlighted the need to enhance their knowledge of Rwanda's past.

ALSO READ: Why teaching our history in all schools is a necessity

Bizimana emphasized the importance of understanding how colonial and post-colonial regimes broke national unity, before introducing ideologies, that culminated into the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He urged educators to teach an accurate and comprehensive version of Rwanda's history to foster national unity and support the country's Vision 2050 goals.

"This training will help teachers better understand Rwanda's history and address the challenges they face in teaching this subject. We will continue these dialogues, bringing them to schools and districts to engage teachers directly in discussions tailored to the histories of their respective regions," Bizimana said.

ALSO READ: All schools must teach history of Genocide against Tutsi - Rwandan envoy

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Teachers on the impact of training

Etienne Sibomana, a history teacher at GS Shyorongi in Rulindo District, shared the difficulties he and his colleagues encounter when teaching sensitive topics like the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"We often taught history based on what we learned in school, but we lacked concrete examples to present to students. Some of us also struggled due to our personal histories," Sibomana said, adding that the training had given him valuable knowledge to provide a clearer and more accurate account of Rwanda's past.

Alodie Abajeneza, a teacher at EAV Kivumu TSS in Ngororero District, noted that the training helped fill critical knowledge gaps.

"Some of us were born after the Genocide and didn't have a deep understanding of the country's history. This training has given us the tools to teach these topics clearer and more accurately," she explained.

Abajeneza also emphasized the importance of integrating learning inputs, such as visits to genocide memorials, to enrich students' understanding.

However, she expressed concern about the potential trauma students may experience when discussing sensitive historical topics and suggested that schools be provided dedicated psychologists to support students, ensuring their mental well-being.