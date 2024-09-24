Rwanda: Beyond the Genocide - a Story of Resilience, Reconciliation and Hope

"Beyond the Genocide" is an upcoming documentary that seeks to offer a fresh perspective on the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Slated for release on December 15, this powerful film is more than just a historical account of one of the most tragic events of the 20th century.

Directed by Rwandan filmmaker Zion Sulaiman Mukasa Matovu, the 100-minute documentary explores deeply into the personal stories of survivors and sheds light on Rwanda's transformative journey toward healing, reconciliation, and national unity.

It was shot in Rwanda's Southern Province, particularly in Muhanga and Huye districts. The film captures the voices of over 100 genocide survivors.

The producer worked closely with organizations such as Ibuka, the umbrella association of Genocide survivors, and the Christian Action for Reconciliation and Social Assistance (CARSA), a non-profit dedicated to promoting peace and reconstruction in post-genocide Rwanda, towards the success of the documentary project.

"By collecting the testimonies of survivors, "Beyond the Genocide" not only preserves their stories but also encourages important dialogue on the possibilities of reconciliation and unity, similar initiative Rwanda is implementing for quite some time," Matovu told The New Times.

He is supported by a team of experienced creatives in the industry including Ugandan filmmaker Ali Loukman as the Producing Advisor, and Christopher Marler, the co-founder of the ADMA and former Senior Vice President at Pixel Corps, acting as Project Advisor.

Together, this team ensures that the film reaches the global audience, while maintaining the highest production standards.

Essence, motivation behind the documentary

Matovu told The New Times that the documentary explores the psychological and physical scars left on survivors, offering intimate portrayals of their journeys towards healing.

"Through the stories of women like one who, at 20, witnessed her entire family being killed and another who lost her parents at the age of 17, viewers are invited into the unimaginable trauma experienced during Rwanda's darkest days. Yet, the film is not a simple retelling of the past," he said.

"Its core message is one of resilience, strength, and hope. Despite the atrocities, Rwanda today stands as a model of reconciliation, where past enemies now live side by side, and the youth, united under a shared national identity, look toward a hopeful future," explained Matovu.

"The documentary is not just a look back at the horrors of the 1994 Genocide but also a message to how a nation can rise from its ashes. Additionally, It offers valuable lessons to the world: that peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness are possible even in the most fractured societies," he added.

With its mixture of historical facts and raw emotion, "Beyond the Genocide" aims to be a transformative experience for viewers. It will be showcased in educational institutions and global events that promote peace, justice, and unity. Matovu emphasised that the film is not simply about shining a light on Rwanda's tragic past but showing how a community, regardless of resources, can achieve great things through unity.

Timely message?

Matovu affirmed that, in a world that is increasingly aware of issues around justice, healing, and the prevention of violence, this documentary offers a powerful example of how a nation can overcome the most profound of tragedies.

"Rwanda's story of recovery has universal relevance, and "Beyond the Genocide" is positioned to become an essential documentary for anyone interested in the power of humanity to heal and rebuild."

"It also represents a firm step forward for Rwanda's film industry while elevating Rwandan storytelling to the global stage, presenting a narrative that is both uniquely Rwandan and universally human," he said.

Matovu, an award-winning contributor to Rwandan cinema, both directs and produces films. He was recognized as the Best Short Film Director at the 2016 Cairo International Film Festival and won Best Short Film Concept at the Salt Lake International Film Festival. He is known for his deep passion for uncovering hidden truths through his work.

He hopes that the documentary will inspire not only audiences but also filmmakers to use the power of storytelling to address difficult issues and promote positive change.