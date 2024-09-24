Rwanda: Meet Nzeythegreat - Transforming Industry Struggles, Life Experiences Into Relatable Music

Rap's diversity is mirrored in its rising stars, and since the start of 2024, several artists have been working hard to break into the mainstream. Leading the charge is Nzeythegreat, determined to carve out a name for himself.

At just 19 years old, Bertrand Nzeyimana, known by his stage name Nzeythegreat, is not only focused on finishing high school but also gearing up to dive deeper into the music scene. Known for his versatility, Nzeyimana frequently posts freestyle videos on his social media, earning praise from his "supporters"--a term he prefers over "fans."

In a recent interview, he reflected on his journey: "I started my music career when I got a chance to join Rap City Season 1 on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency's 'Versus' show. I was deeply inspired by how rap culture allows people to express their raw emotions through bars."

Nzeythegreat made his debut with "Real Nigga," a standout track from AY's 'EXIT' EP, and it quickly became clear that he understands the struggles of today's rap scene. From meager pay to lack of airplay and even sabotage from industry insiders, he laid it all bare in his verses. But he also made it clear: he's not here to be another artist who fades away after their first taste of success.

"I come from a family with two girls and one boy (me), and no one in my family has ever been an artist, so I had to be the first, to inspire others," Nzeyimana shared.

He already has one project to his name-- Black Tears EP, a four-song collaboration with producer Mantis. The project is creating buzz, with the single "Za" climbing the rap charts.

Reflecting on how the EP came together, he said, "Mantis called me saying he had beats I'd love, so we linked up and recorded The Black Tears EP. I made it after losing my mom, and it became my therapy, helping me pour out everything inside."

When it comes to inspiration, Nzeyimana shared, "Our rap scene is vibrant, but only three rappers in Rwanda inspire me: Taz, B Threy, and Fireman. Hopefully, one day I'll be like one of them, Inshallah."

He continued, "Beyond music, I also have skills in DJing and music production. My dream is to help everyone struggling to make their mark in music."

Since his debut, Nzeyimana has contributed to several projects, including EXIT EP, MADDOEK, and Black Tears EP. He's also released three singles: "GYNW," "Gate Gate Shumi," and "Ndi Busy," along with a variety of online freestyles.

When asked whether he values fame or money, he responded, "Fame, because fame brings money."

Nzeythegreat is gearing up to release his first solo project, "NMS"--short for Nzey Must Shine--and all eyes are on him as he prepares to make his mark. We're here to watch it unfold.