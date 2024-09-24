Rwanda, Bahamas Sign Visa Waiver Agreement

24 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe and his Bahamian counterpart Frederick Mitchell signed a memorandum of understanding on Mutual Visa Requirements Exemption.

The agreement, signed on Monday, September 23, in New York on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, paves the way for the citizens of the two countries to move without visa requirements.

It marks "a significant step in diplomatic relations between Rwanda and The Bahamas," the Ministry said.

During his tour in the Caribbean in July 2023, President Paul Kagame visited The Bahamas as the country celebrated 50 years of independence from Britain.

He met with Prime Minister Philip Davis. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Kagame was also awarded the Order of Excellence, the highest honour in recognition of his friendship to the government and people of the Bahamas.

Kagame and other Caribbean leaders have advocated for freer movement between Africa and the Caribbean.

