Rwanda: A Look At Kigeli Iv Rwabugiri's Military Expeditions

Kigeli IV Rwabugili was enthroned in 1853, born Sezisoni, he adopted the name Rwabugiri, which signifies "the all-powerful."

The term "Ubugiri" translates to power, and it was customary that no one else bore that name; those who were called Rwabugili had to adopt alternative names.

Kigeli IV Rwabugili was relentless, moving from camp to camp, which is why remnants of his residences are scattered across Rwanda. He launched numerous expeditions, each with distinct objectives.

The first expedition targeted the Abakongoro family, justified by the claim that they had killed his ancestor, King Ndahiro Cyamatare, in what is now the Musanze District.

The second expedition, known as the Battle of Mirama, took place in Ndorwa, near the Kagitumba border area in Nyagatare District, aimed at the Bahororo of Ndorwa. The mission's primary goal was to seize cattle for distribution among his residences.

The third expedition marked Rwabugili's first attempt to annex Ijwi Island in Lake Kivu (now in DR Congo), where he confronted Kabego, the king of Ijwi. Despite his efforts, Kabego managed to flee, rendering this mission unsuccessful.

The fourth expedition, code-named "Mubiti," targeted Ndorwa, where the main battle occurred in a massif of hills known as Mubiti. Once again, the goal was to acquire cattle.

The fifth expedition, the Battle of Rito, took place in Burundi in 1873 under King Mwezi Bisogo. A Murundi chief named Rugigana conducted raids into Mayaga (Rwanda), provoking Rwabugili to launch a punitive expedition. The battle at Rito resulted in heavy losses for the enemy, but no cattle were taken.

The sixth expedition occurred in Mpororo (now Uganda) and successfully secured a large number of cattle for Rwabugili's residences.

The seventh expedition aimed at Mwami Muvunyi of the Bahunde in Masisi. Rwabugili's forces faced no resistance, as Muvunyi fled upon hearing of their approach.

The Rwandan troops pillaged the area but returned empty-handed, as no cattle were present. The soldiers suffered from hunger and thirst, which ultimately hindered their ability to occupy the region.

The eighth expedition originated from Gikore, between Bufumbira and Buberuka, against the Balihira clan in Ndorwa. Muhima Mutana, a vassal of Rwabugiri, sought permission to annex Balihira's land.

However, the Balihira refused to submit, prompting Mutana to request Rwabugili's assistance. This expedition ended unsuccessfully, forcing the Rwandan troops to return and strategize anew.

The ninth expedition marked the second attempt against Ijwi Island. This time, Ijwi was successfully occupied, and Kabego was pursued and killed. His drum emblem, known as shamandende, was thrown into Lake Kivu, while Rwabugili returned with the Miratwo drum, a treasured artefact of his ancestor, Ndahiro Cyamatare.

The tenth expedition, targeting Byaterana, king of Bunyabungo in South Kivu, ended disastrously for Rwabugiri men, giving rise to the saying, "ndakaba umunyabungo."

Yet, King Rwabugiri was far from finished. More expeditions awaited him, only death and European intervention could deter his ambitions.