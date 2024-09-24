Rwanda: World Vision Launches Community Library On Nkombo Island to Promote Kinyarwanda, Literacy

World Vision Rwanda in its USAID Project titled Homes and Communities or USAID Uburezi Iwacu launched a community library on Nkombo Island during this year's International Literacy Day celebration held on September 20 in the Nkombo sector.

The move is among many of its initiatives to promote literacy and preserve the Kinyarwanda language and linguistic heritage alike.

The event organised by Soma Rwanda for which World Vision recruited a full-time adviser, marked the peak of Literacy Month in Rwanda, a nationwide effort to encourage reading and writing, especially in remote areas like Nkombo, where a mixture of Kinyarwanda and Congolese dialects dominates everyday communication.

A literacy movement in action

This year's International Literacy Day, typically observed on September 8, was expanded into a month-long celebration. The series of events kicked off with radio and television broadcasts encouraging parents, educators, and stakeholders to prioritise literacy development. Activities included children's reading competitions, book fairs, training sessions for library assistants, and book distributions. Outstanding students across various categories were also recognised for their achievements.

The choice of Nkombo Island, located in the Rusizi District in southwestern Rwanda, is particularly significant due to the community's linguistic composition. Many locals speak 'Amashi n'Amahavu', a mixture of Kinyarwanda and Congolese languages.

This has been seen to be an additional challenge in the project's effort to strengthen children's literacy in their early years, which the project seeks to address. The newly inaugurated library is expected to contribute to efforts in addressing this challenge by offering a space where children and adults alike can associate themselves in Kinyarwanda through modern educational tools and resources.

The establishment of the library was achieved through close collaboration with the district of Rusizi which provided the space, while the USAID project did the rest to set up the library. A few partners including East African publishers and UMUHUZA donated books.

A library equipped for all

The Nkombo library is part of a network of 15 community libraries established and supported across Rwanda through the USAID Uburezi Iwacu (Homes and Communities) Project, in collaboration with the Imbuto Foundation, Humanity and Inclusion and other local implementing partners including DUHAMIC ADRI, AEE, and YWCA.

Over 375 tablets and 30 laptops loaded with adaptive software, including REB Edutainment, Alexicom, SymbolTalk, NABU, E-Kitabu, and Envision AI have been distributed across the libraries as part of the initial resources to enhance their operations.

Alexicom and SymbolTalk: These tools are designed to assist children with complex communication needs, utilising Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) methods. AAC offers alternative ways to communicate for children who struggle with speech or language skills.

NABU: This application provides books in both Kinyarwanda and English, allowing children to practice reading in their native language and a second language.

E-Kitabu: This platform is particularly beneficial for children with special needs, offering features like Rwandan Sign Language video summaries of storybooks.

Envision AI: This tool supports children with vision impairments, allowing them to listen to written texts and offering descriptions of their surroundings.

The aforementioned digital devices, among many that have already been distributed to libraries across the country, represent Rwanda's commitment to ensuring that all children, regardless of their abilities, have access to quality education and literacy tools.

Boosting literacy amid educational challenges

Rwanda has made progress in improving literacy, particularly in Kinyarwanda. A 2023 study revealed that 82.7 per cent of third-year primary school students demonstrated proficiency in Kinyarwanda reading skills. However, the same research indicated a lag in numeracy skills, pinning the need for continued efforts in early education.

Also, the Rwandan government's five-year plan emphasises the importance of strengthening foundational learning skills, including reading and writing, to better prepare children for future academic success.

Idrissa Uwineza, an 11-year-old primary four student from Nkombo, expressed her excitement about the new library.

"I have always loved reading, but we did not have many books before. Now, with this new library, I can read many stories in Kinyarwanda and learn more. I am happy that my friends and I will use the facility effectively and ultimately can improve our Kinyarwanda skills," she said.

Speaking at the event, Nelson Mbarushimana, Director General of the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB), commended the importance of partnerships in achieving the country's literacy goals.

He stated: "We are continuously working to improve the quality of education, particularly in foundational skills. Many children completing the third year of primary school struggle with reading, writing, and maths, which creates significant challenges in the fourth and fifth years. It is essential that children are enrolled in school on time. This newly launched library should be used to its fullest potential."

Dez Byamukama, Chief of Party at USAID Uburezi Iwacu and a representative from World Vision, noted: "When we invest in the literacy of a child, we're investing in the future of our country," adding that World Vision firmly believes that every child deserves a quality education regardless of the background.

"It is not every day that we all get to travel by boat to celebrate literacy. It seems fitting that on this island, we're reminded that just like crossing the island, literacy is the boat that carries us to new horizons, whether it's across an ocean of knowledge to new opportunities in life.

"We're here today because we recognise the vital role literacy plays in transforming lives and building communities. It's a foundation for lifelong learning. World Vision is deepening this initiative and will ensure that our combined effort promotes literacy, and is consistent, impactful, and far-reaching. I call upon everybody to join us in this mission," he added.

The National Literacy Month is organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Soma Rwanda platform that was launched in 2012, this platform is made up of members working on education and it seeks to engage communities, raise awareness, and highlight the progress made in literacy development across the country.