In a significant step towards the 2025 General Election, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), led by Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, has announced dates for a fresh voter registration exercise aimed at ensuring all eligible citizens can participate in the upcoming polls scheduled for September 16, 2025.

In a national address on September 8, 2024, the MEC Chairperson highlighted the Commission's commitment to promoting democratic participation across the nation.

Voter Registration Schedule

The voter registration will be conducted in three phases, each covering specific councils across Malawi:

Phase 1: From October 21 to November 3, 2024, the following councils will be included: Chitipa, Karonga, Mzuzu City, Nkhotakota, and others.

Phase 2: Running from November 9 to November 22, 2024, this phase will cover councils such as Nkhata Bay, Kasungu, Blantyre City, and more.

Phase 3: Scheduled from November 28 to December 11, 2024, the final phase will encompass councils including Lilongwe, Mangochi, and Nsanje.

Eligibility Requirements

To register, individuals must meet specific criteria as defined by the Malawian Constitution and the Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Elections (PPLGE) Act. Eligible voters must:

Be citizens of Malawi or have resided in the country for at least seven years.

Be at least 18 years old by the polling date, or provide proof of age.

Be ordinarily resident, born, or employed in the registration area.

In practical terms, this means anyone born on or before September 16, 2007, is eligible to register.

Proof of Eligibility

As part of the registration process, applicants must present valid proof of eligibility. Acceptable documents include:

A valid National ID card

An expired National ID card

A system-generated receipt from the National Registration Bureau containing the unique national ID number

Justice Mtalimanja encouraged political parties and civil society organizations, particularly those focused on special interest groups, to mobilize eligible voters to participate in this important exercise.

Commitment to Credible Elections

In her address, Justice Mtalimanja reassured Malawians of the MEC's unwavering commitment to conducting free and fair elections, aligning with the theme for the 2025 General Election: "Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote."

She called on all eligible citizens to prepare for the voter registration process and emphasized that the Commission would continue to address any challenges that arise, ensuring that the electoral process remains efficient, transparent, and credible.