Malawi: MEC Announces Pilot Voter Registration Dates - Malawi Electoral Commission

press release

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced the dates for the pilot voter registration exercise, as part of its preparations for the 2025 General Elections.

Addressing the nation on 8 September 2024, MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja outlined key details about the pilot voter registration, stressing the importance of testing the newly adopted voter registration system and ensuring readiness for the national registration process.

Justice Mtalimanja confirmed that the pilot voter registration will be held in two phases across eight councils, starting from September 13, 2024. The aim is to test the Election Management Device (EMD) and identify any technical or logistical challenges ahead of the main registration process.

"The primary purpose of this pilot exercise is to test the newly adopted voter registration system using the Election Management Device, identify any operational challenges, and ensure that all logistical and technical arrangements are in place for a successful national voter registration process," she said.

The pilot registration will not add any of the registered voters to the 2025 voters' roll, and participants will need to register again during the official registration period. Additionally, voter certificates issued during the pilot will be retained by MEC staff and not released to the voters.

Pilot Voter Registration Dates and Locations

The pilot registration will take place in two phases:

Phase 1: From September 13-14, 2024, covering Mzuzu City, Dedza, Balaka, and Blantyre City.

Phase 2: From September 18-19, 2024, covering Chitipa, Neno, Lilongwe City, and Nsanje.

The MEC selected these councils based on factors such as type of council (city and district), weather conditions, mobile phone coverage, and regional representation.

Eligibility and Requirements

To be eligible to register, participants must meet the following criteria:

Be a Malawian citizen or a resident for at least seven years,

Be 18 years old by or before September 16, 2025,

Reside, work, or have been born in the area.

Proof of eligibility includes a National ID card, an expired National ID, or a system-generated receipt from the National Registration Bureau (NRB). The NRB will deploy teams to the pilot registration centers to address issues with identification documents but will not conduct fresh civil registrations.

MEC has urged political parties to mobilize their followers in the targeted areas and invited civil society organizations to participate in the pilot voter registration. Political parties will be allowed to place up to two representatives per registration center to monitor the process.

Justice Mtalimanja emphasized the need for transparency and stakeholder engagement. "The Commission has arranged meetings with political parties through the Multiparty Liaison Committees (MPLCs) to brief them on the conduct of the pilot voter registration and our expectations from them," she said.

Civil society organizations and the media are also invited to attend these meetings and apply for accreditation by September 11, 2024, to observe the pilot registration.

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 General Elections, the pilot voter registration is a crucial step in ensuring a smooth and credible election process.