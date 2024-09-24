Seychelles: Increased Number of Chengdu Tourists Flying to Seychelles Expected

Seychelles' tourism authorities are optimistic about the first direct and non-stop charter flight operated by Sichuan Airlines, from Chengdu Province in China due in November.

The principal secretary for tourism, Sherin Francis, said that they expect an increase in the number of visitors from the destination, while speaking to reporters after an introduction to the Chengdu event at the Chinese Embassy on Friday.

The event was held to show local businesses and tourism operatives in Seychelles what kind of opportunities are available in the Chinese Province.

Francis said, "The direct flights will boost tourism arrivals from China and will help us diversify our markets as we have to reduce our dependence on our traditional markets."

The Seychelles' economy is heavily reliant on tourism, with most of its visitors coming from European countries.

According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics on September 15, a total of 2,035 visitors from China visited Seychelles in 2024, an increase of 87 percent compared to the same time last year.

Chengdu, the vibrant capital of Sichuan province in China, is a major economic and transportation hub, making it an ideal departure point for Chinese visitors eager to explore Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Francis explained that the new chartered flights will benefit the country since "we did well in the number of visitors from China when we had direct flights between the two countries. In the years when we did not have direct flights we found it hard to bring in visitors from China, even though we had many promotions going on," she added.

The principal secretary explained that this was due to travellers having to go through different hubs before landing in Seychelles.

In addition to boosting tourism, the new connection is also expected to open new avenues for exchanges, business and investments between the two countries and encourage more Seychellois to visit China.

Francis revealed that many agents are working with her department to offer packages to those wishing to visit Chengdu.