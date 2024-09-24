Seychelles: 'Tourism Seychelles' Announces Return of 4 Major International Airlines

German airline, Condor, and Swiss leisure and charter airline, Edelweiss Air, resumed their operations to Seychelles on September 21 and 22 respectively.

In a press communique on Saturday, Tourism Seychelles, the marketing branch of the Department of Tourism, announced the return of the airlines and two others, connecting the island nation to key European markets.

Russian airline, Aeroflot, will make its return as of October 2 with two flights per week while Turkish Airlines is set to make its much-anticipated return to Seychelles on October 28 with four rotations per week.

"The return of these carriers signals a significant boost for the tourism industry, offering tourists a wider range of convenient flight options to reach the islands," said Tourism Seychelles.

Tourism Seychelles said these resumed flights will provide a crucial link between Seychelles and vital European hubs, making the islands more accessible to travellers from around the world.

Earlier this year, the organisation announced the first direct, non-stop charter flight between Seychelles and Chengdu, China, operated by Sichuan Airlines. This new route is set to begin operations in the last quarter of 2024, further extending Seychelles' global footprint and tapping into the vast Chinese travel market.

Bernadette Willemin, director general for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, said Tourism Seychelles is actively negotiating with additional airline partners as part of its long-term strategy to enhance the accessibility of the islands.

"We are thrilled to welcome back these key airline partners. As a small island nation dependent on tourism, this development is expected to invigorate the nation's tourism industry by increasing the influx of visitors. The increased connectivity will enable more travellers from across the globe to discover the unique experiences our islands have to offer. We look forward to seeing a positive impact on our tourism sector as these flights resume," she said.

With a continued focus on improving accessibility, Tourism Seychelles said it remains dedicated to fostering collaborations with both current and potential airline partners. These efforts not only serve to increase flight options but also ensure that Seychelles is well-positioned to attract a diverse array of international visitors.

As Seychelles gears up for an influx of travellers, the return of these international airlines and the introduction of new routes demonstrate the islands' resilience and commitment to remaining a top global travel destination, said the statement.

Tourism is the top contributor to the economy of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.