Zimbabwe: More Grain Imports to Alleviate Food Shortages

The private sector has imported 630 000 tonnes of maize as the drive to ensure no one starves continues.

The development has been welcomed by the Government, as the sector is critical in complementing its efforts to ensure that the nation remains food secure.

Speaking during a conference on Drought Action Committee Feedback held in Harare recently, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development minister Dr Anxious Masuka applauded the private sector for complementing Government's efforts in eradicating hunger from rural and urban areas.

"I want to thank the private sector at this stage for having responded in the manner that they have, to assist the Government in this vital fight to ensure that we get enough grain for the our population.

"The 630 000 tonnes they have imported to date and much more awaited as we go forward is really appreciated. I hope that they will continue to do so. We are currently issuing import permits to millers not traders. This exercise will be completed soon."

Dr Masuka said they had issued import permits to 313 companies to import 3.8 million tonnes, adding that the private sector would get business in supplying the livestock feed sector that is estimated to be 450 000 tonnes.

He warned the private sector against charging high prices, saying they should not take advantage of the drought situation.

He said the Government is going to import up to 300 000 tonnes and so far, 40 000 tonnes have been received by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe national chairperson Dr Tafadzwa Musarara said they were ready to continue supporting the Government to end hunger.

He said millers were working on an import cover of 38 000 tonnes against a monthly consumption of 45 000 tonnes.

Dr Musarara said there was need to work on issuance of import permits to millers, adding that local banks were not forthcoming in providing the funds to the millers.

"We have commenced imports that are going on. We have our source markets in South Africa and their trading terms are a bit harsh and we are working on that. Our challenge is that actually in the issuing of permits, those issued were way more than the number of millers that needed maize. Local banks were no longer keen to provide funds because they felt there would be just too much maize. For the immediate time, so many people, including car dealers were in possession of import permits," he said.