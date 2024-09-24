Zimbabwe: One-Woman Play Tackles Sexual Exploitation

THEATRE lovers in Harare had a rare treat last week after Peter Churu's one-woman play titled "Molly Street" had a successful run.

The one-hander, which ran from September 18-22 at Theatre in the Park, was an eye-opener that tackled social ills involving sexual exploitation, domestic violence and poverty.

Written and directed by Churu, actress Chido Joan Tenga starred as Molly in the play, depicting crimes of passion and domestic violence.

Patrick Tembo provided the soundtrack.

Churu's play, which was set in the late 1950s on the sugarcane plantation of Chiredzi, explores factors that are driving some women to venture into sex work.

Although sex workers are known for wrecking marriages, violent conduct and stealing from clients, most of them have joined the world's oldest profession by default.

In the case of "Molly Street", Tenga touched the hearts of many by playing multiple roles in the one-hander.

A victim of domestic violence which prompted her to venture into sex work, the play is a must-watch for the mature.

In this case, Molly found herself doing sex work as a way of trying to get over domestic violence.

After losing her baby, the world crumbles for Molly who has no choice but to find sanctuary in sex work.

Besides her beauty, Molly was killed by her lover in yet another crime of passion.

These are some of the issues sex workers are going through.

In the play, Molly's avenging spirit has also made her popular in Chiredzi.

The story of Molly is well known in the Lowveld where she operated from.

A street has also been named after her, dividing residents' opinions.

In her honour, the local town has named the street after her.

In Chiredzi, Molly was a confirmed sex worker who was well-known in the late 50s.

Besides that she promoted a vice, many people in Chiredzi sympathise with her.

Similar cases of popular figures like Molly are well-known in most communities.

In Highfield, Harare, a similar case of Peggy the sex worker, used to be popular in the suburb.

Churu then conceptualised it after learning and researching about the Chiredzi case involving Molly.

After showcasing the play in Harare, Churu's team is set to take it on a national and regional tour.

"With resources permitting, we want to take it countrywide because of its appeal.

"We also have a tour of South Africa coming soon.

"However, we don't have enough resources to ensure that we hold many tours," he said.

Churu, who has been in the game for years as a director, choreographer and director, reckons that theatre can still be revived.

"It is our responsibility as creatives to make sure that we promote theatre beyond our borders.

"A lot of commitment is needed in this genre for continuity's sake.

"With this play, we are simply trying our best to ensure that we revive the genre," he added.

The revered theatre practitioner has appealed for corporate support for the genre to remain afloat.

Churu opened up at the closing night of "Molly Street" which is set to go on a national and regional tour.