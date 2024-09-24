Angola Airlines Receives First A220-300 Aircraft

Angola's national carrier has received its first A220-300 aircraft, marking a significant step in its fleet modernization with site on long haul flights.

The aircraft, leased from Air Lease Corporation, was delivered from Airbus' facility in Mirabel, Canada. The new addition is in line with TAAG Angola Airlines' strategy to enhance its operations with a more versatile fleet.

The A220-300, designed for the 100-150 seat market, has a capacity of 137 passengers, with 12 in business class and 125 in economy.

Its features, including wide seats, large windows, and high ceilings, are aimed at improving the passenger experience on regional and domestic routes.

The plane's livery features Angola's national symbol, the black antelope, and traditional "Samakaka" fabric patterns.

With a range of up to 6,700 kilometres, the A220 will support TAAG's plans for regional expansion, allowing the airline to operate longer, non-stop flights.

Additionally, the A220 brings environmental benefits, offering 25 percent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat compared to older aircraft.

It is also designed to operate with up to 50 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Airbus aiming to increase this capacity to 100 percent by 2030.

TAAG has also opted for Airbus Flight Hour Services for material management and Skywise Health Monitoring, aimed at ensuring efficient operations.

The delivery comes as part of Airbus' success in the single-aisle aircraft market, with over 910 A220s ordered by 30 customers globally.