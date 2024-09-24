Africa: Kenya's Ruto Urges Africa to Cut Aid Reliance, Boost Healthcare Investment

Kenya's President William Ruto called for Africa to reduce its reliance on foreign aid and push for self-reliance in healthcare at the launch of a new financing program aimed at transforming the continent's medical sector.

Speaking at the Summit of the Future in New York, Ruto highlighted the Programme for Investment and Financing in Africa's Health (PIFAH) initiative as a key step in addressing the continent's healthcare needs.

Ruto urged African nations to focus on homegrown solutions, emphasising that the continent must move away from outdated multilateral funding systems that have historically fallen short during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our generation's task is to break this cycle of dependency and forge a new path that allows us to drive our development," Dr Ruto said, calling for innovative financing strategies to support health infrastructure and ensure the continent's economic and social resilience.

As the African Union's Champion for Institutional Reform, Ruto underscored the importance of attracting investment into critical sectors like healthcare.

He also highlighted efforts to build partnerships that would bring technological innovations such as AI-powered digital health systems and enhance local pharmaceutical production.

President Ruto praised AUDA-NEPAD's role in shaping the PIFAH initiative, which aims to unlock private sector investment to bolster Africa's healthcare systems.

He expressed optimism that other African leaders would back the initiative, urging them to seize the opportunity to transform the continent's health landscape.