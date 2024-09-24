Kenya: KQ Loses Ksh80 Million in Adani-Linked Strike Disruption

Kenya Airways (KQ) lost at least Ksh80 million in a single day due to the recent industrial action against Adani by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the airline's chief executive Allan Kilavuka has said.

The losses stemmed from flight disruptions, rebookings, and passenger compensation following the strike, which significantly impacted operations. "Strikes are costly.

"The recent one, for example, cost us Ksh80 million in a single day, factoring in lost time, rebooking fees, and compensation payments," Mr Kilavuka said during an event in Nairobi.

Previous industrial actions have also dealt heavy blows to the airline, with KQ reporting losses of up to $2.4 million per day during the pilots' strike in 2022. The four-day strike was blamed for part of the airline's financial downturn that year.

Kenya Airways was among the most affected by the latest strike, which disrupted operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The industrial action, initiated by aviation workers protesting a proposed 30-year lease deal with India's Adani Group, led to widespread flight cancellations and delays.

The strike, organised by KAA-affiliated workers, was sparked by concerns over potential job losses linked to the airport's modernization plans under Adani's partial acquisition proposal.

Uganda Airlines, which operates two daily flights between Entebbe and Nairobi, and RwandAir, which flies three times daily from Kigali to Nairobi, were among the carriers affected. Ethiopian Airlines, with four daily flights in and out of Nairobi, also faced disruptions.