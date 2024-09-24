Uganda: Principal Judge Launches Video Conferencing System for Mubende

The Principal Judge, Dr. Flavian Nzeija, has launched a video conferencing system at Mubende High Court to enhance judicial services across Mubende, Mityana, Kassanda, and Kyegegwa districts.

During the launch, Justice Jamson Kalemani of Mubende and Kiboga High Court conducted an online session, where Florence Uwamahoro, charged with murder, appeared from Kaweeri Prison. The session was successful, and Justice Kalemani adjourned the case to September 27.

Speaking to locals during an open day court organized by the judiciary, Dr. Nzeija hailed the video conferencing system as a significant step forward.

"We have faced challenges with suspects missing court appearances, but this will be a thing of the past. This system can even allow individuals abroad to participate in sessions, reducing delays caused by unavailable witnesses," he stated.

Nzeija acknowledged the backlog of cases but assured that efforts are underway to recruit more judicial officers, including judges, to expedite case processing.

Mubende Chief Magistrate Ms. Caroline Byakutaaga thanked the community for attending the open day court, emphasizing the importance of engaging with the public to improve judicial services.

"This interaction helps us better understand how we are performing our duties," she said, adding that the open day fosters communication between judicial officers and the public.

Mubende Resident District Commissioner, Al Hajji Lule Umar Mawiwa, raised concerns over the backlog of cases, attributing it to a shortage of judges.

He highlighted the need for additional manpower to manage the growing caseload.

Justice Kalemani echoed this sentiment, expressing his appreciation for the video conferencing technology and appealing for a resident judge in Mubende to handle cases more efficiently.

In response, Principal Judge Nzeija introduced Colins Acheram as the new Resident Judge for Mubende.

"I have heard your concerns, and I am pleased to introduce your new judge, Colins Acheram, who will now serve this area," Nzeija announced.

Locals welcomed the initiative, praising the open day court for allowing them to raise their concerns and receive responses from judicial officials.