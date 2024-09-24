Uganda: WHO Donates Mpox Sample Collection Kits to Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has received a substantial boost in its fight against the Mpox outbreak, thanks to a donation of sample collection kits worth shs56 million from the World Health Organization (WHO) Uganda.

The kits were handed over to senior health officials, including Dr. Charles Olaro, Incident Commander Dr. Henry Kyobe, and Director of Public Health Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze.

This contribution is set to enhance Uganda's diagnostic capacity, particularly in high-risk districts where sporadic Mpox cases continue to surface.

So far, Uganda has confirmed 22 Mpox cases, with investigations ongoing into additional suspected infections.

WHO has played a pivotal role in strengthening Uganda's public health infrastructure, especially in combating infectious diseases like Mpox.

The donated kits will be distributed across health centers nationwide, improving the Ministry's ability to rapidly detect and isolate cases.

As Uganda grapples with multiple public health challenges, including the residual effects of COVID-19, international support remains critical to its health sector.

This latest WHO donation is part of a broader effort to enhance Uganda's emergency health response.

Public awareness campaigns are also in progress, urging citizens to report suspected cases and maintain proper hygiene to curb further transmission of the virus.