Uganda: NGO Engages Women At Kigungu Landing Site On Prevention of Unwanted Pregnancies, Stis

Family Medical Point(FMP) , a non for profit organization has engaged women and sex workers at Kigungu landing site in Entebbe Municipality on preventing HIV.

This was during the NGO's monthly community engagement dubbed 'Musawo session' which attracted over 40 women, mostly sex workers.

During the session, counsellors tackled areas highlighting HIV PEP also known as post-exposure prophylaxis which are medicines taken very soon after a possible exposure to HIV as well as PREP which is medication taken to prevent HIV infection.

During the session, the Head of Programs at Family Medical Point, Pauline Nabwire told women that PEP, which stands for post exposure prophylaxis is a tablet taken after sexual practice and PREP is taken before sex.

"In all you do, ensure you practice safe sex to prevent HIV infection and spread, " Nabwire told the women.

Where as these communities receive free HIV preventatives like condoms, some of them raised concerns regarding the oily lubricant shielding the condom.

" I am worried that the oil on the condoms might become harmful in a long run, how do we approach this," Julie Nabutono, one of the participants asked.

In response, Nabwire guided that those who use condoms should practice correct and appropriate usage.

Juliet Nankya, another participant asked why there is free HIV drugs but no free cancer, Tuberculosis and other HIV associated diseases treatment yet some of these diseases are triggered by HIV.

In response, Nabwire highlighted that governments and partner organization have invested in diseases like Tuberculosis and offer free services at designated government hospitals.

Grace Najjuma said in case of unwanted pregnancies, many of her colleagues use detergents like Omo to carry out abortion due to exorbitant hospitals bills and government regulations on abortion.

These were however warned against this unsafe practice and advised to seek proper medical advice from medical practitioners.

The women applauded Family Medical Point for engaging them on HIV prevention and providing protective tools like condoms.

Located in Abayita Ababiri in Entebbe, Family Medical point promotes equitable access to health care services to undeserved communities.

The organization conducts monthly "Musawo" sessions with focus on landing sites and undeserved communities .