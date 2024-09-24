Uganda: WHO Chief Calls for Holistic Approach to Global Health Beyond Traditional Clinics

In a powerful address, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), underscored the importance of a holistic approach to health, emphasizing that well-being extends beyond the confines of clinics and hospitals.

"Health is created in streets, homes, communities, schools, markets, workplaces, and parliaments," Dr. Tedros stated.

His remarks bring attention to the crucial role that social determinants play in shaping health outcomes.

Environmental factors such as air quality, nutrition, access to clean water, and living conditions have a profound impact on individual and community health.

According to WHO data, nearly 80% of the factors influencing health are linked to the environment and lifestyle choices, not just clinical care.

In addition, Dr. Tedros highlighted the urgent need for accessible healthcare services, noting that health systems must ensure people can access care when and where they need it, without falling into financial hardship.

"When people need health care, they must be able to access services without facing the burden of out-of-pocket expenses," he said.

Currently, the World Bank reports that around 100 million people worldwide are pushed into extreme poverty each year due to out-of-pocket health costs.

This issue disproportionately affects marginalized communities, who often face inadequate healthcare infrastructure and financial barriers.

To address these challenges, Dr. Tedros called on global leaders to prioritize universal health coverage and ensure that health is promoted, provided, and protected for all.

"To protect our common future, world leaders must commit to promoting, providing, and protecting health for all," he urged.

His appeal aligns with the WHO's Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to promote healthy lives and well-being for people of all ages.

As global discussions continue on health equity, it is evident that a multifaceted approach--encompassing policy reform, community engagement, and environmental sustainability--will be essential to improving health outcomes and achieving universal health coverage.