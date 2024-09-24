Uganda: NRM's Barbara Nekesa Asks Busoga to Prioritise Commercial Agriculture Over Sugarcane Growing

The National Treasurer of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Ambassador Barbara Nekesa Oundo, has advised residents of Busoga to shift from sugarcane farming to commercial agriculture, warning that the over-reliance on sugarcane has contributed to food shortages in many households.

Speaking at Bwamba village in Waibuga Sub-county, Luuka District, during the third coronation anniversary of clan head Mr. Bakibisemu Stephen Matende, Nekesa noted that sugarcane farming should be reserved for those with larger parcels of land.

She encouraged smaller landowners to adopt more diversified and profitable agricultural practices.

"I encourage you to leave sugarcane growing to those with bigger chunks of land. Instead, focus on commercial agriculture and avoid land fragmentation. It's essential to process land titles to secure your ownership," Nekesa emphasized.

Nekesa, a former state minister for Karamoja affairs and Uganda's ambassador, also praised Mr. Bakibisemu for mobilizing communities towards development and promoting unity.

During the same event, Don Vincent Bwana, Head of Protocol at the NRM Secretariat and Luuka South MP hopeful, called on President Museveni to fulfill his promise of further modernizing seed schools in the district to boost academic standards.

Bwana also acknowledged the government's approval to tarmac the Walugogo-Luuka-Kamuli road, with Waibuga Sub-county Chairperson Mr. Kayong Salim confirming that compensation for affected landowners has commenced from Kamuli to Nakabugu.

The ceremony was also attended by Luuka District Woman MP Hon. Esther Mbayo, who lauded the clan for their unity and support for development initiatives.