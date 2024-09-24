Uganda: MPs Protest Muhoozi's Remarks On Military Rule

In his X (formerly Twitter), Muhoozi, who is also the First Son, said the security forces would not allow a civilian President, after the incumbent Museveni.

A section of MPs have protested remarks by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's that Uganda cannot be led by a civilian.

In his X (formerly Twitter), Muhoozi, who is also the First Son, said the security forces would not allow a civilian President, after the incumbent Museveni.

"No civilian will lead Uganda after President Museveni. The security forces will not allow it. The next leader will be a soldier or policeman," Gen Muhoozi posted.

In another post, Muhoozi had announced that he would not run for Presidency in 2026 as earlier declared, and instead endorsed his father who has been in power since 1986.

"I would like to announce that I will not be on the ballot paper in 2026. Almighty God told me to focus on his army first. So I fully endorse President Yoweri Museveni in the next elections," he stated.

On Monday, a section of legislators led by Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona expressed opposition over Muhoozi's remarks, citing they violate the democratic principles that give Ugandans powers to determine who their leaders should be.

"Let me hope that he knows that what he said is unlawful but he can do so with impunity given the fact that his father is the President, so he can break any law. By mentioning that a Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) has endorsed his father, are you not embarrassed as a Ugandan?" Sseggona questioned.

Mr Sseggona accused Muhoozi of being partisan by openly endorsing his father for presidency, something he said contravenes the law.

"A serving army officer endorses a political participant in a politically partisan and partisanly political context. There must be something fundamentally wrong, one; with the person making the statement, two; with the endorsee himself who is the Commander in Chief and, us the country," he said.

Bbale County MP Charles Tebandeke urged Ugandans not to be hoodwinked by Muhoozi's pronouncement, arguing that the First Son still has ambitions of contesting for the country's highest office.

The legislator further described Muhoozi's remarks as mere confusion, arguing that matters of who shall be the President cannot be determined by one person, and neither can they be determined by mere feelings and affiliation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For Ugandans who think Muhoozi has abandoned the idea, no, it has just been put on the bakery stove, so the bakery hasn't properly baked him for Presidency, but it is what they are fostering on. So, we need to stand as Ugandans and defend our rights and return the rule of law that is a unit of respect to democratic rule," said Tebandeke.

Meanwhile, Bubulo East MP John Musila mocked people who crossed from the NRM to pressure group, Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) led by Muhoozi, saying they had been left in a cold.

"I told you that I came to Parliament and swore my allegiance to the NRM Party and the President of Uganda, so, until he gives me direction as my Party head, where would I go? he said.

Musila, further asserted that Muhoozi's pronouncement leaves the opposition in "shambles", as they have been riding on the First Son's presidential ambitions for relevancy.

"They should now fold their mats and simply chicken out into the kitchens. Because the reasons for which they would stand against that he is bring the son, they are playing comedy," Musila said.