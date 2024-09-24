Uganda: Hoima City Leaders Urge Residents to Protect Planted Trees

Mayor Kaboyo highlighted the progress made in tree planting efforts but expressed concern over the lack of care for these trees, particularly from schools and community organizations.

Hoima City Mayor Brian Kaboyo has called on residents to prioritise the protection of planted trees as part of the city's initiative to enhance greening and environmental conservation.

His remarks came during a press conference ahead of the Kabalega Independence Run scheduled for October 5, which aims to promote environmental protection and encourage blood donation, among other causes.

Mayor Kaboyo highlighted the progress made in tree planting efforts but expressed concern over the lack of care for these trees, particularly from schools and community organizations.

"I'm glad this year's Kabalega Independence Run focuses on environmental conservation," he said.

"However, the biggest challenge we face is that people are not adequately caring for the trees we've planted. I urge schools, hospitals, and other institutions to take better care of these trees so that we can achieve our goal of greening the city and protecting our environment," he added.

The Kabalega Independence Run, which Kaboyo emphasized as a significant event for Hoima, not only promotes environmental initiatives but also stimulates local business.

"When I hosted Uganda Tourism Day in Hoima last year, many businesses benefited. Events like these attract visitors, which boosts our local economy as people take advantage of available hotels and restaurants, contributing to city revenue," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

James Isagara Kisoro, Executive Director of the Kabalega Development Foundation, underscored that the event will also focus on blood donation in honor of the late King Kabalega.

"We will engage in various activities, including tree planting and blood drives, to support our local blood bank in Kasingo. It's crucial that we fill our blood bank to assist patients in need, such as mothers and accident victims requiring transfusions," Kisoro noted.

Matrid Murungi, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), expressed the company's commitment to supporting environmental efforts and cultural heritage.

"As we work in the oil and gas sector, we aim to create long-term value beyond our operations. Supporting biodiversity and promoting green energy aligns with our objectives, and we are proud to participate in events that further these causes," she explained.

The Kabalega Independence Run has garnered support from various partners, including NBS Sport, reflecting a collective commitment to fostering a greener future and enhancing community welfare.

As the event approaches, the emphasis on tree care and community involvement highlights the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding Hoima's environmental legacy.