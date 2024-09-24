Africa: Securing Adolescent Health and Well-Being Today Is Vital for the Health of Future Generations - WHO

press release

Increased investment is urgently needed to address evolving health risks and meet the mental and sexual and reproductive health needs for the nearly 1.3 billion adolescents (aged 10-19 years) globally, according to a new scientific publication released by the World Health Organization (WHO). Adolescence is a unique and critical stage of human development, involving major physical, emotional, and social transitions, and is a pivotal window for laying long-term foundations for good health.

"Promoting and protecting the health and rights of young people is essential to building a better future for our world," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. "Conversely, failing to address the health threats that adolescents face - some longstanding, some emerging - will not only have serious and life-threatening consequences for young people themselves, but will create spiraling economic costs for societies. That makes investing in services and programmes for adolescent health both a moral imperative and an economic no-brainer."

The publication was launched at an event on the margins of the United Nations' Summit of the Future. It highlights a number of troubling trends in adolescent health observed over the last decade, pointing to the urgent need for action.

At least 1 in 7 adolescents globally now suffer from a mental disorder, for instance, with particularly high rates of depression and anxiety. Anaemia among adolescent girls remains prevalent, at levels similar to those in 2010, while close to 1 in 10 adolescents are obese. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including syphilis, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, and genital herpes that commonly occur among youth are rising, and if left untreated, can have lifelong implications for health.

Meanwhile violence, including bullying, affects millions of young people worldwide each year, with devastating impacts on their physical and mental health.

Concerningly, attempts to roll-back adolescents' access to sexual and reproductive health care and comprehensive sexuality education have escalated amidst a growing backlash against gender equality and human rights. Restrictive age of consent policies are limiting their access to STI and HIV services. Such measures can marginalize young people, reduce health-seeking behaviour, and lead to lasting negative health impacts.

The study emphasizes other broader fundamental challenges to the future of adolescents including climate change, conflict, and inequality.

The authors also highlight that gains are possible with the right investment and support. For example, adolescent HIV infections have declined, due to coordinated and persistent efforts in this area. Adolescent pregnancy and harmful practices such as female genital mutilation and early marriage have reduced. In addition, many positive trends in health outcomes are linked to more time in school, especially for girls; since 2000, the number of secondary-school-age children out of school decreased by nearly 30%.

Against this backdrop, the findings make a strong case for investing in adolescent health and well-being, with attention to foundational elements including education, healthcare, and nutrition. The authors call for enacting and implementing laws and policies that protect adolescent health and rights, for health systems and services to be more responsive to adolescents' unique needs, and for the prioritization of youth engagement and empowerment across research, programming, and policymaking.

"Adolescents are powerful and incredibly creative forces for good when they are able to shape the agenda for their well-being and their future," said Rajat Khosla, Executive Director of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), which co-hosted the event where the publication as launched. "Leaders must listen to what young people want and ensure they are active partners and decision-makers. They are critical for the world's future social, economic, and political stability, and if given the platform they need, they can help make a better and healthier world possible for everyone."

Earlier this year, world leaders committed to accelerate efforts to improve maternal and child health, including adolescent health, at the World Health Assembly. Implementing these commitments, as well as those reflected in the UN's Pact for the Future, will be critical to protecting and promoting the health and well-being of current and future generations.

Notes for editors

The publication was released at a high-level event convened on the margins of the UN General Assembly. It was hosted by the Governments of Chile, Colombia, and Ireland along with the UN's Human Reproduction Programme, PMNCH and WHO in collaboration with: FP2030, Guttmacher, International Association for Adolescent Health (IAAH), Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHUSPH), Plan International, UNESCO, UNFPA, Women Deliver, and YieldHub.

The Summit of the Future takes place on September 22 and 23, 2024, seeking new consensus around how the international system can evolve to better meet the needs of current and future generations.