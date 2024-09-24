Somalia: Somaliland Minister Warns of Growing Al-Shabaab and Houthi Alliance Threat

23 September 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somaliland's Minister of Internal Affairs, Mohamed Kahin Ahmed, has urged the Somali government to address the escalating alliance between al-Shabaab militants and Houthi fighters in Yemen. Speaking to Al Arabiya TV, Ahmed warned that the collaboration poses a serious threat to regional stability.

"There is a strong relationship between the Houthis and al-Shabaab, and that threatens peace in the region. The Somali government must act quickly to prevent further cooperation between these groups," he stressed.

Ahmed also called for international intervention, emphasizing that Somaliland alone cannot handle security threats in the Red Sea region. He raised concerns that the growing alliance could disrupt crucial regional trade routes.

In June, U.S. intelligence revealed discussions of Houthi fighters potentially supplying weapons to al-Shabaab, with investigations underway to determine if Iran is playing a role in facilitating these transfers.

