Somalia: Banadir Court Sentences Al-Shabaab Funders - $12.6 Million Scheme Exposed

23 September 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Banadir regional court has sentenced four individuals linked to financing Al-Shabaab, revealing a significant funding operation.

Judge Salah Ali Mohamud sentenced Hassan Osman Aden to 13 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for his role in facilitating transfers to the terrorist group, along with collusion involving his wife, ex-wife, and daughter.

Three women--Fadumo Hassan Osman, Amina Abdullahi Abbabur, and Hasna Aweys Khasim--each received two-year prison sentences.

Prosecutors revealed that Hassan directed the opening of ten bank accounts used to funnel an alarming $12.6 million over four years.

Despite his defense claiming he had only $25 in his account, evidence indicated a coordinated effort to finance Al-Shabaab through family members.

