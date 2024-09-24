South Africa: Call to Celebrate Heritage Day Responsibly

With the country commemorating Heritage Day tomorrow, Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) has called on citizens to practice responsible behaviour as they celebrate the public holiday.

"As we come together to celebrate our cultures, traditions, and diversity on Heritage Day, it is important to do so responsibly," GTP spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said on Monday.

During Heritage Month in September, South Africa celebrates the nation's diverse culture and rich heritage.

This year's national Heritage Day on 24 September will be commemorated at Meqheleng Stadium in Ficksburg, in the Free State, under the theme: "Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom".

According to a Department of Sport, Arts and Culture statement earlier this month, this year's theme puts a spotlight on South Africa's liberation movements who received various forms of solidarity and support from neighbouring countries during the liberation struggle.

The GTP urged citizens to celebrate with caution.

"We encourage all citizens to do so responsibly and avoid taking part in unlawful activities such as public drinking, reckless and negligent driving, amongst other things," said Maremane, adding that the Gauteng Traffic Police, together with the Gauteng Traffic Wardens and other law enforcement agencies will be on high alert to ensure safety on the road and in communities.

"We will continue to conduct law enforcement operations to address crime and lawlessness. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious incidents to their nearest police station or contact the Gauteng hotline on 0800 22 88 27/ hotline@gauteng.gov.za," he said.