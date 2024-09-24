South Africa: Temps to Start Recovering in the Next Few Days, Says Weather Service

While warmer weather is expected throughout most of South Africa in the coming days, the south western parts of the country can expect a cold front on Wednesday.

This after the weekend's freezing temperatures and snowfall in some parts of the country caused havoc on the roads, causing one fatality.

Forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS) Samkelisiwe Thwala said on Monday rain showers are expected this afternoon over the central and western parts of the Western Cape, spreading to other areas this evening.

"Tomorrow will be mostly partly cloudy for most of the country in the morning. This will clear from the west throughout the day," Thwala told SAnews.

She said the weather service expected isolated showers in the extreme parts of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape. This will move into the Eastern Cape and Free State and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures will start recovering in the next couple of days. "We are expecting temperatures to be warm in most parts of the country, but still relatively cool over Gauteng and Mpumalanga."

On Wednesday, however, a cold front will be approaching from the west and showers are expected in the south western parts of South Africa, spreading along the south coast.

Meanwhile, all roads affected by the recent snowstorm, including the N3 Toll Route, were reopened to traffic last night. These include key routes in Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The extensive backlog of traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State has been cleared. Motorists are advised to resume their travels on Monday, 23 September 2024.

"Although the roads are cleared, road users are urged to drive cautiously as some roads remain slippery, and weather conditions limit visibility.

"Government thanks all citizens, emergency services, government entities, humanitarian organisations, and stakeholders for their support during this time," said the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Sunday night.

READ | Tips for safer driving on icy roads

Regrettably, a 39-year-old woman died on Saturday while trapped in the blizzard that engulfed the N3 between Van Reenen's Pass, connecting KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.