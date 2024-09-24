South Africa: KZN Emergency Services Ready to Assist Residents

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has instructed relevant departments and emergency services to prioritise clearing affected routes and assisting stranded road users amid the adverse weather conditions in the province.

Addressing the media on the provincial government's interventions in response to the current severe weather conditions impacting the province, Acting Premier Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, said the Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) has decided that immediate interventions must be focused on the routes most affected by the heavy snowfall.

"This decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of motorists and facilitating the swift restoration of normal travel conditions in these areas," Madlopha-Mthethwa said on Sunday.

Madlopha-Mthethwa highlighted that the provincial government responded swiftly to the ongoing heavy snowfall affecting various parts of the province, and in coordination with all relevant stakeholders, emergency response measures have been activated to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and motorists.

As part of the provincial government's response, officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) have been activated to assist motorists navigating treacherous roads.

"The Road Traffic Inspectorate and Provincial Emergency Services have been deployed to assist motorists stranded on roads impacted by the snowfall. These teams are working tirelessly to ensure safe passage and provide assistance where necessary.

"The Municipal Parks Department is on standby to remove tree debris from affected roads and areas. Furthermore, we are collaborating with non-governmental organisations such as the Red Cross and the Al Imdaad Foundation, who are providing food, water, and hot meals to stranded motorists."

Provincial agencies, including the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the Department of Social Development, are actively profiling affected families and offering immediate relief.

"Social workers have also been deployed to offer psycho-social support, social welfare services, and child protection services to those in need. Eskom and municipal electrical departments are on the ground, working to restore power where outages have occurred.

"Additionally, SAPS [South African Police Service] and SANDF [South African National Defence Force] are on standby with helicopters to assist in delivering hot meals and evacuating individuals in severely impacted areas.

"Line function departments such as Health, Education, Agriculture, EDTEA [Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs], Transport, and Human Settlements have activated their contingency plans to ensure that the needs of affected communities are met swiftly and efficiently," Madlopha-Mthethwa explained.

The provincial government has also called on all citizens to exercise caution considering the heavy snowfall and rain currently affecting the province.

Madlopha-Mthethwa urged residents to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and avoid unnecessary travel to ensure their safety during these challenging weather conditions.

"The provincial government remains committed to mitigating the impact of the storm and providing continuous support to affected communities. Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves," Madlopha-Mthethwa said.

Roads reopened

Meanwhile, following the deployment of more graders, most routes affected by snow were reopened on Sunday evening.

These include the N11 Ladysmith to Newcastle; N11 Amajuba Pass; R33 Vryheid to Dundee, water damping on the road at Cotswold; R34 Newcastle to Bloodriver/Vryheid; R33 Vryheid to Paulpietersburg; R34 Vryheid to Melmoth; R69 Vryheid to Pongola; and N2 Richards Bay to Piet Retief.

The R34 Newcastle to Memel is closed.

Motorists have been requested to cancel any unnecessary travel.

The provincial government extended its appreciation to the private sector and many other non-governmental organisations that are taking part in the important rescue operation.

"As [the] provincial government we wish to extend deepest condolences to the family of the victims who tragically lost their lives due to hypothermia during the recent snowstorm. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult time.

"The provincial government stands ready to offer support to the affected family, and we continue to work diligently to ensure the safety of all citizens amid these extreme weather conditions," Madlopha-Mthethwa said.