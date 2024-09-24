Africa: No, 'Indian Remedy' Won't Reverse High Blood Pressure - See a Doctor Instead

No, 'Indian remedy' won't reverse high blood pressure - see a doctor instead

IN SHORT: Some posts on Facebook are promoting what they call an "Indian remedy", claiming it can reverse high blood pressure. But don't trust them - talk to your doctor instead.

Several Facebook posts claim that an "Indian remedy" can reverse high blood pressure.

One post with over 18,000 views reads: "NIGERIANS CELEBRATE VICTORY AS HYPERTENSION TEAM REVEALS THE TWO TYPES OF STROKE CAUSED BY HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE AND THE OLDEN DAYS INDIAN FORMULA THAT SAFELY REVERSES HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE."

It includes a video explaining the two types of stroke caused by high blood pressure and says there is a "safe, natural" remedy that can reverse it. The post also encourages users to click on the attached link to find out more about the remedy.

But can this remedy reverse high blood pressure? We checked.

What we know about high blood pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition in which the force of the blood against the walls of your arteries is consistently too high.

It is a common health problem that, if left untreated, can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, stroke and kidney problems.

According to the World Health Organization, hypertension is a "major cause of premature death worldwide".

Lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy, low-salt diet, losing weight, being physically active and quitting smoking can help lower high blood pressure.

Red flags

The first sign that these posts can't be trusted is that they provide no information about this "Indian remedy." We don't know its real name, its ingredients, or where to get it.

A Google search of "Indian remedy that can reverse high blood pressure" did not turn up any credible news reports or scientific studies about this. Such a major medical breakthrough would have made headlines.

The link in the widely viewed post took us to a website that said: "If you have gotten to this place, it means You are very serious in your fight against DIABETES and YES! You Are About To Win!"

Diabetes is a long-term condition in which blood glucose (or sugar) levels rise because the body has trouble using insulin or producing enough insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps to control blood glucose.

The website said an Indian remedy called "MADHUHARA" could reverse diabetes. It made no mention of high blood pressure. This is a major red flag.

'Avoid all these alternatives'

We contacted Odunola Olabintan, a medical doctor and social entrepreneur based in Lagos, Nigeria. Her work focuses on preventive health.

"There is no cure for high blood pressure," Olabintan said.

"If left untreated, hypertension can lead to severe organ damage or even death. Take the advice of your doctors and avoid all these alternatives that can worsen your situation."

