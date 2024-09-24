Uganda Celebrates Conservation Success On World Gorilla Day

Kampala — Since its inception in 1991, the International Gorilla Conservation Programme (IGCP), a coalition comprising Conservation International, Fauna & Flora, and WWF, has achieved significant milestones in mountain gorilla conservation, overcoming numerous challenges along the way.

In a report released on 23rd September, 2024 to mark World Gorilla Day, titled "Over 30 Years of Impact in Mountain Gorilla Conservation," IGCP reflects on its accomplishments in collaboration with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda.

The efforts have led to a remarkable increase in the mountain gorilla population, rising from approximately 600 individuals to 1,063 as recorded in the 2019 Bwindi-Sarambwe census. This recovery has sparked renewed global conservation efforts, offering hope for the survival of these majestic creatures. Despite being the only great apes with a growing population, mountain gorillas remain a conservation-dependent species.

"We have worked tirelessly for over three decades, innovating our approaches to support mountain gorilla conservation at both the population and transboundary landscape levels," said Mr. Wellard Makambo, IGCP Director. He highlighted the collaboration across the three countries, which has enhanced social and political support for conservation, increased tourism revenue-sharing with local communities, and improved the management of mountain gorilla parks.

Over the years, IGCP, alongside protected area authorities, has led various mountain gorilla censuses and ecological surveys. These initiatives have helped verify population trends and understand the ecological threats gorillas face, facilitating more targeted conservation efforts.

The program has also empowered local communities to benefit directly from conservation initiatives, fostering genuine partnerships that enhance community livelihoods, access to fresh water, and conflict management between humans and wildlife.

However, the journey has not been without challenges. Ongoing threats such as poaching, habitat loss, political instability, disease, and infrastructure development continue to endanger the long-term survival of mountain gorillas and their neighboring communities.

"Mountain gorilla numbers have been steadily rising for the past two decades, thanks to science-based conservation actions. Their threat status was downgraded from 'Critically Endangered' to 'Endangered' in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species in 2018," noted Makambo.

Wendy Elliott, Biodiversity Practice Interim Leader at WWF, remarked on the significance of the mountain gorilla's recovery amid a decline in other great ape populations. "IGCP's focus on deep partnerships with local communities and governments has proven essential for real success in conservation," she said.

Cath Lawson, Senior Programme Manager at Fauna & Flora, praised IGCP's effectiveness as a transboundary facilitator, emphasizing its people-centered approach and ability to mobilize global support for conservation.

As the world celebrates the progress made in mountain gorilla conservation, IGCP continues to advocate for the protection and sustainable management of these iconic species and their habitats.