Eritrea: Statement By H.E. Minister Osman Saleh, Foreign Minister of the State of Eritrea At the Summit of the Future 22 September 2024, New York

document

Mr. President,

At the onset, allow me to express our appreciation to the co-facilitators of the Pact of the Future, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations adopted at this Summit. I also extend my gratitude to H.E. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, for convening this crucial Summit of the Future.

In an increasingly interconnected world, no nation can stand alone in the face of the shared challenges. This gathering is a testament to our collective commitment to addressing the profound challenges facing our world today, and to shaping a future that is just, sustainable, and inclusive for all. We must work together, guided by the principles of mutual respect, equity, and international cooperation. The United Nations remains the primary forum for such collaboration, where every nation, regardless of size or power, has an equal voice.

The respect for national sovereignty and the right to self-determination are fundamental principles that must underpin our international order. It is the prerogative of all nations to pursue their own development paths, free from external interference and unilateral coercive economic measures. True partnership should be rooted in equality and respect, not in dominance and imposition. Eritrea reaffirms its unwavering support for genuine multilateralism and intergovernmental processes as the cornerstone of our global governance system.

Mr. President,

It cannot be emphasized enough that the importance of peace and security as prerequisites for sustainable development. At the global, regional and sub-regional levels, we are witnessing firsthand the devastating impacts of conflicts and instabilities. The international community should resort to peaceful resolution, prioritizing diplomacy over force.

To effectively address the global challenges, the international governance institutions must be reformed to be more inclusive, representative and accountable. This includes reforming the Security Council, democratizing international financial institutions, and ensuring that the voices of developing countries are heard and respected. We are utterly dismayed that the efforts of the member states, especially countries from the global south, were not able to have a strong language on the much needed reform of the current international financial architecture.

In the age of digital transformation, the potential of technology to drive progress and innovation is immense. However, we must also be vigilant against its misuse and abuse for malicious purposes. An international legal framework must be put in place to ensure technology serves humanity and is shared equitably, and to protect against threats of cyber-crime.

Mr. President,

Eritrea is strongly committed to the principles of sustainable development and to combating the existential threats posed by climate change. As a country on the frontline of climate impacts, we understand the urgent need for action and we call for enhanced global solidarity, particularly in supporting vulnerable nations through capacity building, technology transfer, and financial assistance. Let us ensure that the transition to a green economy leaves no one behind.

Eritrea stresses the importance of social justice as the bedrock of a fair and inclusive world. We must tackle the growing inequalities within and among nations, which are not only unjust but also undermine the fabric of our global community. This requires a commitment to equitable access to resources, opportunities, and basic services, including healthcare, education, and technology.

In closing, I would like to reaffirm Eritrea's commitment to the ideals of this Summit, an opportunity to forge a future that is grounded in solidarity, guided by justice, and propelled by a shared vision of peace and prosperity for all. We must act with urgency, purpose, and with an unyielding belief in the power of collective action, without leaving anyone behind.

Thank You!