Ethiopia: Festivals for Sustainable Tourism Development

Cultural and religious festivals are one platform that helps promote a certain community's social and cultural values, defining their unique identities. These events, because they have the potential to portray the real values and norms of a given society that are passed down from generation to generation, including their inimitable way of life, their cultural costumes, food, and rituals, get together people from different backgrounds, promote cultural understanding between and among different groups, and foster a sense of cohesion.

What is more, cultural and religious festivals are crucial in economic stimulation for local communities and the country generally. By creating jobs for citizens and business people engaged in the tourism industry such as hotel, transport, food preparation, and the artifacts sectors, as well as increasing the influx of a large number of tourists from the four corners of the world, it generates a high amount of foreign currency.

The first month of the Ethiopian year, Meskerem, (September) is one of the times that several street festivals are celebrated warmly and colorfully. Among the other festivals marked on September, Enkutatash, (Ethiopians New Year festival), Demera, a celebration marked on the eve of Meskel, (The True Findings of the Cross in which Jesus was crucified), and the actual Meskel festival, Irreechaa, (The Thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people are some.

Currently, Ethiopia, while these unique cultural and religious street festivals are just around the corner, is preparing for a large influx of local and foreign tourists.

As the Ministry of Tourism recently stated, various preparations were carried out and finalized to raise the experiences of international visitors flocking to the country to partake in the upcoming celebrations (Demera, Meskel and Irreechaa festivals) more exciting and unforgettable, as well as to lengthen their stay.

According to the Ministry, numerous packages were prepared to extend the length of tourists' stay coming from different countries to Ethiopia. This initiative aims to provide visitors with a more enriching, notable experience and promote Ethiopia's remarkable, unique cultural and religious festivals.

The decision to lengthen the stay of visitors also aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the local culture and traditions. By allowing tourists to spend more time in the country, the Ministry hopes to encourage them to explore the country's tourist destinations- historical sites and natural wonders, beyond the immediate festivities. This initiative not only benefits tourists but also allows local businesses to thrive, contributing to the overall economic growth of the tourism sector.

State Minister of Tourism, Seleshi Girma, recently shared insights with ENA regarding the nation's rich array of natural and man-made tourist attractions. According to the State Minister, Ethiopia has not fully benefited from its tourism potential at the desired level due to a lack of adequate infrastructure. Seleshi highlighted the pressing need for improvements in tourism facilities to ensure that the country can benefit from its diverse blessings meaningfully.

Following the recent reform, the government has given due attention to the tourism sector and designated it as one of the five basic pillars of the Ethiopian economy. As a result, various initiatives that advance the sector have been introduced and implemented massively. According to Girma, efforts are not only focused on developing new tourism destinations across the nation; but also on enhancing the safety of the existing ones and making them more comfortable for visitors. This dual approach aims to create a more appealing environment for tourists and stimulate growth in the industry.

Mentioning that September is a vibrant month in which several religious and non-religious festivals are celebrated, Girma noted that this season attracts a high number of foreign visitors. For this reason, he stressed the importance of celebrating these unique Ethiopian cultural and religious festivals in a manner that preserves their values thereby promoting Ethiopia's rich heritage to visitors coming from different countries around the world, aside from creating a deeper cultural exchange and understanding.

The government, aside from making public cultural and religious festivities an indication of peace and unity, has also designed holiday package services that enable visitors to lengthen their stay.

To this end, the Ministry joining hands with states and actors of the sector is working aggressively to promote Ethiopia's tourist attractions situated across the country and enhance their visibility.

Looking ahead, Girma also announced ambitious goals for the tourism sector, revealing a target to attract over one million foreign tourists across the world in the current Ethiopian budget year. Various activities are being carried out to lengthen the stay of guests who may come to Ethiopia for entertainment, conferences, exhibitions, or any other purposes.

Highlighting the activities carried out in promoting Ethiopia's tourism resources in various international events; the State Minister affirmed that efforts exerted to expand Ethiopia's tourism revenue at the international level will be further strengthened and continued in the coming years to position the country as a key player in the global tourism market.

These efforts align with the government's broader strategy to boost tourism and position the country as a premier travel destination. With the ongoing recovery from the impacts of the global pandemic, attracting more visitors is essential for revitalizing the tourism industry. The Ministry of Tourism is keen to capitalize on the celebrations of nation's cultural and religious festivals in September as a perfect opportunity to showcase the country's unique endowments and hospitality to a global audience.

In addition, the Ministry has devised various promotional activities to promote the country's attractions, boost visitors' experience and improve country's status at global tourism industry thereby gain substantial economic rewards. These activities include guided tours, cultural performances, and culinary events that highlight the rich heritage of the region.

By creating an immersive environment, the Ministry aims to leave a lasting impression on visitors, encouraging them to share their experiences with friends and family, thus amplifying the promotional efforts through word-of-mouth.

The experiences of several countries around the globe demonstrate that extending tourist stay can significantly benefit their tourism industries. As nations seek to recover and thrive in a post-pandemic environment, understanding the mechanisms that allow for longer visitor engagement can provide valuable insights. This strategy not only enhances the visitors' experience but also has profound economic implications for local communities.

As some sources indicate, countries such as Thailand and Spain serve as prime examples of the positive impact of extended tourist stays. In Thailand, the government's initiatives to promote longer visits have resulted in increased revenue for local businesses and the hospitality sector. By offering attractive packages, including extended-stay discounts and immersive cultural experiences, Thailand has successfully attracted tourists who are eager to explore its diverse attractions. The lengthen engagement allows visitors to delve deeper into local customs, cuisine, and landscapes, creating a richer travel experience.

Similarly, Spain has implemented strategies to encourage tourists to stay longer, particularly in regions like Catalonia and Andalusia. The country has capitalized on its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes by promoting seasonal festivals and events that draw visitors throughout the year. By creating themed itineraries that showcase local cuisine, art, and history, Spain has effectively extended the average tourist stay, resulting in increased spending on accommodations, dining, and entertainment.

In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism's endeavor regarding to lengthen the stay of foreign visitors is a strategic move that yields promising outcomes not only to enrich the experiences of tourists but also supporting the local economy. With preparations in place, the upcoming celebrations are set to be remarkable events that showcase the best of the country's rich culture and hospitality. As the world emerges from challenging times, this initiative serves as a beacon of hope, inviting visitors to explore, connect, and celebrate in a beautiful setting.

BY LEULSEGED WORKU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 2024