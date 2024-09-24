Ethiopia: Hosanna to Inaugurate 200-Mln Birr Corridor Project

ADDIS ABABA - Hosanna Town Administration is preparing to inaugurate a 2.6-kilometer corridor development project, with an estimated cost of 200 million Birr, according to Mayor Dawit Tumdudo.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Mayor Dawit revealed that the project, which is part of a larger 7-kilometer initiative, is nearing completion and will be inaugurated within a month. The remaining 4.4 kilometers, with a projected cost of 500 million Birr, is set to begin soon.

Upon completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance the town's overall appearance and infrastructure. The development will include green spaces, recreational areas, public toilets, and other facilities, aiming to transform Hosanna into a modern, attractive place for its residents.

The mayor emphasized the administration's commitment to finishing the project on time, with construction continuing around the clock. The corridor development aligns with the national agenda of creating smart cities that meet international standards.

In addition to the corridor project, Hosanna has launched the construction of a public park covering 102 hectares, with an estimated cost of 100 million Birr. This project is part of a broader national effort to enhance urban aesthetics and connectivity, with a focus on building cities that reflect Ethiopia's status as Africa's diplomatic capital.

The corridor development project is a key component of enhancing Hosanna's connectivity, accessibility, and aesthetic appeal. By creating modern and well-planned urban spaces, the project seeks to improve the quality of life for Hosanna's residents and contribute to the town's overall development, Dawit remarked.

Hosanna, a rapidly growing town in southern Ethiopia, has been undergoing significant urban development initiatives in recent years. As part of the government's broader plan to modernize and beautify Ethiopia's cities, Hosanna has been investing in infrastructure improvements, including road construction, public spaces, and green areas.