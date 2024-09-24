Ethiopia: Africa Hall - Pan - Africanists' Living Heritage

The iconic Africa Hall, where Pan-Africanism took its deepest roots, is set to be reopened on October 21st following a 57 million USD extensive renovation. Originally inaugurated in 1961 by Emperor Haile Selassie I, Africa Hall has long served as a central hub for African diplomacy, where the founding fathers of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU), first gathered.

As part of the renovation, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) has prepared a permanent exhibition that will showcase the historical significance of the Hall. The exhibition will capture the journey of Africa through time, divided into three themes: "Africa Then," "Africa Then and Now," and "Africa Now and in the Future." It will also feature key moments in African history, including the signing of the OAU Charter.

The Hall is known for its architectural and artistic treasures, including the famous 150-square meter stained glass window designed by Ethiopian artist Maître Afework Tekle. This stunning artwork, depicting the unity of Africa, has been carefully preserved during the renovation. Antonio Baio, Project Manager of Africa Hall, stated that the renovation ensures all key historical features, such as the facade and floors, remain intact, while modern technology has been installed to meet contemporary conference standards.

Baio emphasized that the renovation goes beyond preserving a building; it retains the Hall's role as a cultural and historical symbol of Pan-Africanism. "The hall's iconic architecture, interior designs, and paintings have been meticulously restored while upgrading meeting technology for modern use," he said.

The renovation also aims to enhance Africa Hall's function as a meeting place for African leaders, while providing scholars and the public with access to its historical significance. "An exhibition center will be open to the public, attracting scholars and visitors interested in the Hall's storied past," said Getachew Araya, Civil and Architectural Works Supervisor at the renovation project.

The project is part of Ethiopia's broader effort to preserve its historical heritage and solidify its status as a center for African diplomacy. Funded by contributions from the governments of Ethiopia, Mali, Switzerland, Portugal, and the Netherlands, the renovation has been hailed as a successful preservation of a Pan-African legacy.

For over five decades, Africa Hall has been a venue for significant diplomatic negotiations and decisions shaping the political landscape of the continent. "The renovation focuses on four main goals: preserving the building's structure, upgrading meeting technology, safeguarding the building's heritage, and opening its legacy to the public," Getachew added.

The restoration of Africa Hall is a testament to the importance of preserving Africa's historical heritage and ensuring that its legacy continues to inspire future generations. As a symbol of African unity and solidarity, the building has hosted numerous summits and conferences of African leaders, addressing critical issues such as decolonization, economic development, and regional cooperation. Its reopening is expected to draw international attention and reaffirm Africa's commitment to preserving its history.